Shay Mitchell Shares 33-Hour Labour Journey On YouTube Video Series

Shay Mitchell gave birth to a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

Shay Mitchell has shared her 'physically demanding' labour journey with her fans.

Shay Mitchell has shared her labour video on her YouTube series ‘Almost Ready’, which she began to document her pregnancy journey.

The series goes through various moments over the past nine months, with the sixth instalment titled ‘My Labor and Delivery’, where she showed fans glimpses from her water breaking to the moment she held her daughter for the first time.

Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend: The 'Pretty Little Liars' Star's Relationship History

The Pretty Little Liars actress, who opened up earlier this year about her miscarriage, gave birth to her daughter on October 21st as she announced the news by posting an adorable snap holding her baby girl’s hand, captioning it: “Never letting go…"

Enduring 33 hours of labour, the 32-year-old shared intimate moments in the 12-minute clip, including features from her boyfriend and TV host, Matte Babel, as well as her parents and her doula.

The video description read: “The past nine months has been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I’ve ever done.

“It’s brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte – I’ve watched my daughter develop and grow and now I’m READY to meet her!”

The actress has been keen to welcome her baby into the world after recently posting a music video, titled: ‘Baby Mama Dance’ – because what else is there to do when you’re trying to speed up the process?

Shay wrote: “I’m officially overdue and trying everything… dancing, extra spicy Prince Street pizza, turmeric ice cream (although Matte seems to be having more of it than I do). If the Baby Mama Dance won’t work, what will??”

If you’re pregnant and you don’t do the Baby Mama dance... are you even really pregnant?? pic.twitter.com/aVI1ea5mF8 — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) October 10, 2019

Low and behold, the baby mama dance paid off as friends and fans commented on her baby announcement with nothing but love.

Vanessa Hudgens said: “Omg babe. Congratulations,” while Twilight star, Nikki Reed, posted a string of heart emojis.

We feel the same, Nikki!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!