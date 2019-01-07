Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend: The 'Pretty Little Liars' Star's Relationship History

Shay Mitchell's boyfriend history. Picture: Instagram

Who is Shay Mitchell's boyfriend? A list of the the relationships the 'Pretty Little Liars' actress has been in.

Shay Mitchell's relationship with Entertainment Tonight's Matte Babel has been well publicised in the media however who else has the 'You' actress dating?

Here's a deep dive into Shay Mitchell's past relationships...

Her 'Pretty Little Liars' co-star Keegan Allen.

Shay Mitchell's ex Keegan Allen. Picture: Instagram

Back in 2012, Shay was romantically linked to her co-star Keegan Allen. The actor from California played the character of Toby in the TV series 'Pretty Little Liars', the TV series that propelled Shay Mitchell to superstardom.

'Glee' actor Jacob Artist.

Shay Mitchell and Jacob Artist. Picture: Instagram

Shay Mitchell had a bit part role in Glee as 'Girl In Yellow Jacket' where she no doubt met cast-regular Jacob Artist. There was no official confirmation as to whether the pair actually dated however the rumours were strong after the pair posted this joint selfie in London.

Drake's assistant Ryan Silverstein.

Drake's assistant Ryan Silverstein. Picture: Instagram

Shay and Ryan Silverstein's relationship was in full bloom between 2013 and 2014. The couple were rarely seen out in public together however made an appearance together at an LA Lakers game.

NBA superstar Jimmy Butler.

NBA favourite Jimmy Butler. Picture: Instagram

Jimmy Butler and Shay Mitchell were spotted on several dates in the Beverly Hills area in 2016 however it never really materialised into a full relationship (although they're both hella cute together).

Boyfriend and television host Matte Babel.

Matte Babel and Shay Mitchell. Picture: Instagram

Now THAT is a power couple and a half. Shay Mitchell, successful actress and all-round dreamboat with the handsome af Matte Babel, a music reporter from Canada... wowza.

The pair have been dated since early 2017 and are genuine couple goals.

In early 2019, Shay revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in an emotional letter to her followers.