Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Pens Emotional Message After Having Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell opened up about having a miscarriage in 2018. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Shay Mitchell took to Instagram to share a lengthy message she penned about her miscarriage in 2018.

Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell wrote a message on her Instagram Story, opening up about about her miscarriage.

The actor penned the message and shared it with her 21.7 million followers, along with a snap of her ultrasound scan.

Shay Mitchell shared a snap of her ultrasound scan. Picture: Instagram

Shay said "We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticise it for its lack of authenticity".

She later thanks her fans and followers for supporting her, and for "lifting her up during even my darkest days".

Shay Mitchell penned an emotional message about her miscarriage. Picture: Instagram

"In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together--in good times and in bad--and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through".

She did, however, later state that she was ready for the following year, saying "let's all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other".

While Shay didn't mention the father, many have assumed it was Matte Babel, a TV host, who she has recently been linked to.