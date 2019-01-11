Netflix You Fans Are Totally Obsessed With Shay Mitchell As Peach Salinger

11 January 2019, 15:20

Shay Mitchell played Peach in Netflix's You.
Shay Mitchell played Peach in Netflix's You. Picture: Instagram

But loyal Shay Mitchell fans will know her as Emily Fields from Pretty Little Liars.

SPOILER ALERT: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Netflix’s 10-part series You is at the tip of everyone’s tongue.

It's a compelling, unsettling drama starring the famous Penn Badgley known for his role on Gossip Girl and people are absolutely loving it.

The series is simple, Penn's character, Joe Goldberg, a charming bookstore owner, meets Guinevere Beck or just Beck, an aspiring writer, and immediately falls for her. He then starts to stalk her, and he will go to any lengths to be with her. We’re talking any!

Netflix’s 'You' Has A Different Ending To The Book And Here's Why

View this post on Instagram

Oh, you’ll love Peach. She’s sweet as hell.

A post shared by YOU (@younetflix) on

There's one character that doesn’t love Joe and that is Peach Salinger played by Shay Mitchell.

She’s beautiful, brilliant, and Emily Fields from Pretty Little Liars. Old fans aren’t letting the newbs forget that, and it all started with this tweet:

Fans jumped to the actress's defense with one saying: “she did not survive years of harassment from A to get called 'the chick who played Peach' Shay Mitchell is a QUEEN, next.”

Another commented: “My good sis did not play Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars to be forgotten like this”

Nothing’s been confirmed yet but we’re hoping Beck’s bestie will return in much needed flashback scenes.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Film/TV News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Here's what the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are worth.

Kardashian-Jenner Family Net Worth Revealed: Kendall Jenner Is Supposedly The "Poorest"
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie have been dating for over a year now.

Charlotte Crosby And Joshua Ritchie’s Relationship: How They Met, Break-Ups And Pregnancy Rumours
Asa Butterfield fans urge people against making him the next 'Netflix boy of the month'

Sex Education: Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Asa Butterfield
Here's everything you need to know about Olly Murs.

The Voice's Olly Murs: His Girlfriend, Hit Songs, Feud With His Brother And More

Olly Murs

Cheryl slammed rumours that she had plastic surgery or fillers.

Cheryl Hits Back At Rumours She Got Cheek Fillers Or Plastic Surgery On Her Face

Cheryl

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Netflix's 'Sex Education' season 1 has been released and stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson

Netflix's Sex Education: Asa Butterfield & All-Star Cast In British 'Skins' Style Comedy
Audiences secretly love Joe Goldberg on Netflix's 'YOU'

Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg
Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison & Baby Names

Nicki Minaj