Netflix You Fans Are Totally Obsessed With Shay Mitchell As Peach Salinger

But loyal Shay Mitchell fans will know her as Emily Fields from Pretty Little Liars.

SPOILER ALERT: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Netflix’s 10-part series You is at the tip of everyone’s tongue.

It's a compelling, unsettling drama starring the famous Penn Badgley known for his role on Gossip Girl and people are absolutely loving it.

The series is simple, Penn's character, Joe Goldberg, a charming bookstore owner, meets Guinevere Beck or just Beck, an aspiring writer, and immediately falls for her. He then starts to stalk her, and he will go to any lengths to be with her. We’re talking any!

There's one character that doesn’t love Joe and that is Peach Salinger played by Shay Mitchell.

She’s beautiful, brilliant, and Emily Fields from Pretty Little Liars. Old fans aren’t letting the newbs forget that, and it all started with this tweet:

I hated her character but the chick who played Peach on “You” is fine as hell. pic.twitter.com/0X9uCGX1O7 — Tony Stank (@Artistikk) January 8, 2019

Fans jumped to the actress's defense with one saying: “she did not survive years of harassment from A to get called 'the chick who played Peach' Shay Mitchell is a QUEEN, next.”

Another commented: “My good sis did not play Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars to be forgotten like this”

SHE IS EMILY FIELDS FROM PRETTY LITTLE LIARS PERIOD https://t.co/55SsvVb7wP — apsyah (@monsterinpez) January 11, 2019

You mean Emily Fields?? https://t.co/zpRvYFrRzg — throw sum ash ✭ (@Ash_Parker3) January 11, 2019

Nothing’s been confirmed yet but we’re hoping Beck’s bestie will return in much needed flashback scenes.

