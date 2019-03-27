Who Is Nash Grier, When Did He Get Engaged To Taylor Giavasis And How Does He Know Shawn Mendes?

YouTuber Nash Grier proposed to his girlfriend Taylor. Picture: Instagram

The American YouTuber announced on social media he's now engaged to girlfriend Taylor Giavasis.

YouTube star and Shawn Mendes' pal Nash Grier announced on Instagram on 27th March, 2019, that he's now engaged to girlfriend Taylor Giavasis.

But who is he, what are the couple's wedding plans and how does he know the 'Stitches' singer? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Nash Grier?

Nash, whose full name is Hamilton Nash Grier, was born on 28th December, 1997.

Grier, 21, was raised by his mother Elizabeth and father Chad (who is now his manager) in North Carolina.

Nash is one of three, with an older brother named Will and a younger brother called Hayes.

He first rose to fame when he joined the Magcon group, appearing in multiple shows between 2013 and 2014.

It was during this time that Nash met fellow Vine celeb, Cameron Dallas.

Aged 16, Grier moved to LA to pursue his internet career, buying his first apartment with Cameron.

Nash now lives in his own place in Beverly Hills and has become an internet sensation.

Shawn Mendes Congratulated Old Friend, Nash Grier, On His Engagement

When did Nash Grier get engaged to Taylor Giavasis?

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 26th March, 2019, Nash announced he was engaged to girlfriend Taylor.

The pictures shows Taylor lying on the floor, covering her face with her hand - on which is a huge ass diamond ring.

Rose petals are then strewn around her body and there's a bouquet of flowers placed near her stomach.

Nash simply captioned the post: "She said yes 😭"

How does Nash know Shawn Mendes?

Following Nash's engagement announcement, Shawn Mendes congratulated the pair on the 'Gram.

The 'Lost in Japan' star replied to the post: "Wow. Congratulations", followed by no less than THREE heart Emojis.

Shawn and Nash formed their friendship around 2014, when the two of them uploaded sketches and song covers to Vine.

While it was previously reported that Shawn had beef with his Vine pals, including Nash and Cameron Dallas, it seems they've set their differences aside now.

