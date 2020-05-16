Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reflects On Performing With Her 'Best Mates' For The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball

Jesy Nelson reflected on her 'Power' performance at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2017. Picture: PA

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has dropped by to give fans a virtual hug and let them know her best bits as we re-live their epic Summertime Ball performance from 2017 for the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Little Mix has taken to the stage for the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard so we can enjoy their unforgettable 2017 performance at Wembley Stadium all over again.

Jesy Nelson dropped by for a very special message to all Mixers, worldwide, to let them know how she misses them and can't wait to be back doing what they do best.

Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to perform 'Power' and shut down Wembley Stadium!

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp asked her: "Performing in front of 80,000 people with three of your best mates next to you, tell me what that feeling is like.”

Little Mix performed at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2017. Picture: PA

Jesy replied: "Literally the best feeling ever, I actually do not know how people do it on their own, I don’t think I’d be able to do it.

“When I’m with the other three, they give me confidence and when we’re on stage, we have such a laugh.

“I love when I look over to the other side of the stage and I know that they’re literally enjoying the exact same moment that I am in the exact same way."

Roman went on to say: "You girls performing is one of the best things in the world," and we couldn't agree more!

During their Summertime Ball set, the girls performed tracks including 'Power' and fans have been tweeting their excitement about re-living their performance.

Jesy Nelson said she couldn't imagine performing without the Little Mix girls. Picture: PA

#BestOfCapitalSTB BAAANG BANGGGG can’t wait for little mix thooo — alex‘s break up song (@heavcnperrie) May 16, 2020

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby have brought music lovers together to reminisce about the best ever bits from Capital’s Summertime Ball over the years including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Tinie Tempah, Little Mix and Justin Bieber.

Don’t forget to join in on the fun and turn the music up to enjoy the very best of Capital's Summertime Ball performances!

