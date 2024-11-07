Get your presale tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

7 November 2024, 08:42 | Updated: 7 November 2024, 09:28

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns this December
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns this December. Picture: Global

It’s time to get your tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Presale for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 is now open – just tap the 'buy now' button below to get your tickets.

CAPITAL PRESALE

JBB24 presale tickets
Picture: Global

BARCLAYCARD CUSTOMER PRESALE

Barclaycard or Barclays premier cardholders can get 10% off presale tickets in the special Barclaycard Presale. Just tap the Save Now button below.

JBB Barclaycard presale tickets
Picture: Global

Here’s who’s been announced on our star-studded line-up…

Night one (Saturday 7th December)

  • Ella Henderson
  • Perrie
  • Coldplay
  • Sigala
  • Clean Bandit
  • Tom Grennan
  • Teddy Swims

Night two (Sunday 8th December)

  • Tom Grennan
  • Kygo
  • Katy Perry
  • Joel Corry
  • KSI
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Becky Hill

