Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Sam Smith Dishes On 'Raunchy And Honest' New Album

Sam Smith revealed all on their new album. Picture: Capital

By Emma Soteriou

Sam Smith revealed backstage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard that their new album will be "fun, sexy, raunchy and honest".

Sam Smith headlined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard alongside Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi on Saturday night with a jaw-dropping performance!

Ahead of Sam's performance – which was beyond incredible – they gave us an exclusive on their upcoming album, which is coming out next month!

The 'Unholy' singer spoke about the themes of their highly-awaited fourth studio record before they made their return to the #CapitalJBB.

Sam first featured as a special guest at the Ball way back in 2013 and this year they celebrated their fifth appearance!

Sam Smith and Roman Kemp during Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking to Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, they dished a little on the project which is just around the corner.

The describe the album as "filthy golden goose time" – interesting!

"Why the golden goose?" Roman asked, we want the scoop on Sam's next era!

"Oh, you’ll see on tour," the pop star quipped back nonchalantly.

They said fans can expect "fun, absolute fun".

"It was my task to write an album that was just full of joy. And I think I did it," Sam explained, "It’s fun, it’s sexy, raunchy and honest…I’m proud of it."

Addressing their growing collection of tattoos, they revealed: "It says romance on my belly and then [there’s] my anchor on my chest.

"I'm addicted now. I'm at like 35+ tattoos."