José Mourinho Sends Stormzy Good Luck Message Ahead Of Jingle Bell Ball Performance

José Mourinho wished Stormzy good luck ahead of his performance. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Stormzy's 'Mel Made Me Do It' video co-star José Mourinho wished him good luck ahead of his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Stormzy had a surprise come his way on Sunday evening when Roman Kemp played him a good luck message from the one and only José Mourinho.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper was preparing to take to the stage after the likes of Dua Lipa and George Ezra lit up The O2 at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

But Capital Breakfast's Roman had one more surprise in store before his show-stopping performance, in the shape of football legend José Mourinho.

Re-Live Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022 on Global Player

Check out Stormzy's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

"Hi Stormzy, you are the special one, perform like a special one," José said. "If you are in trouble, just call me and I’ll be there."

Grinning from ear to ear, Stormzy asked the question on everyone's mind: "How did you get him to do that?"

"You do the best surprises and gifts, you know!" he told Roman. "Big up José, man!"

Stormzy spoke to Capital's Roman Kemp. Picture: Shutterstock

Stormzy definitely took note during the show, wowing the crowd with his biggest hits including 'Crown' and 'Firebabe'.

We're jealous - if only he could have loaned his luck to England in the World Cup too!