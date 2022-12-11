José Mourinho Sends Stormzy Good Luck Message Ahead Of Jingle Bell Ball Performance

11 December 2022, 22:59 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 23:12

José Mourinho wished Stormzy good luck ahead of his performance
José Mourinho wished Stormzy good luck ahead of his performance. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Stormzy's 'Mel Made Me Do It' video co-star José Mourinho wished him good luck ahead of his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Stormzy had a surprise come his way on Sunday evening when Roman Kemp played him a good luck message from the one and only José Mourinho.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper was preparing to take to the stage after the likes of Dua Lipa and George Ezra lit up The O2 at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

But Capital Breakfast's Roman had one more surprise in store before his show-stopping performance, in the shape of football legend José Mourinho.

Re-Live Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022 on Global Player

Check out Stormzy's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

"Hi Stormzy, you are the special one, perform like a special one," José said. "If you are in trouble, just call me and I’ll be there."

Grinning from ear to ear, Stormzy asked the question on everyone's mind: "How did you get him to do that?"

"You do the best surprises and gifts, you know!" he told Roman. "Big up José, man!"

Stormzy spoke to Capital's Roman Kemp
Stormzy spoke to Capital's Roman Kemp. Picture: Shutterstock

Stormzy definitely took note during the show, wowing the crowd with his biggest hits including 'Crown' and 'Firebabe'.

We're jealous - if only he could have loaned his luck to England in the World Cup too!

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Stormzy closed the Jingle Bell Ball with an incredible performance

Stormzy Shut Down The O2 With A Historical Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

All the moments big and small from the #CapitalJBB

All The Moments You Might Have Missed From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

How to re-live Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022

Re-Live Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Aitch dedicated 'My G' to his sister Gracie

WATCH: Aitch Sweetly Dedicates ‘My G’ To Sister Gracie At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

Hot On Capital

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Dua Lipa's Fire 'Fits
Dua Lipa started the #CapitalJBB in the best way

Here's Everything Dua Lipa Brought To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball From Her Tour

Dua Lipa delivered a show-stopping performance at Capital's JBB

Dua Lipa Graced The Jingle Bell Ball Stage With A Medley Of Hits

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: Dua Lipa wants to collab with Stormzy

Dua Lipa Finally Responds To Stormzy Collab Rumours At The Jingle Bell Ball: 'Let's Do It!'
Becky Hill looked incredible on the carpet

Becky Hill Serves Flame Emoji Vibes In Fiery Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Look

All the trendiest looks from Sunday night on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Looks Served On The Red Carpet From Sunday Night