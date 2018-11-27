Prove You Know Your Stuff, By Scoring 100% In This Impossibly Tough #CapitalJBB Quiz

27 November 2018, 11:39

Can you score full marks in our impossibly tough #CapitalJBB quiz?
Can you score full marks in our impossibly tough #CapitalJBB quiz? Picture: PA Images

Do you think you're Capital's Jingle Bell Ball's biggest baller? Then prove it, but scoring full marks on this pretty tricky quiz on all things #CapitalJBB.

It's not long until Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, so apart from practising all of the lyrics to this year's hottest anthems, there's one thing you should be doing...

Revising the entire history of the #CapitalJBB. We've compiled an impossibly tough quiz on all things Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

> Grab Our App To Catch All Of The Performances From This Year's #CapitalJBB

So if you think you're the biggest baller, make sure you get full marks. Otherwise we'll tell Little Mix and David Guetta!

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Little Mix are coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!
David Guetta is coming to the Ball!

Superstar DJ David Guetta's Back To Bring The Tunes To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!
Halsey is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Halsey's Buzzing To Come And Perform For You All At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!
Cheryl is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Cheryl’s Back At The #CapitalJBB – SIX Years After Her Last Jingle Bell Ball Performance!
Jess Glynne is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Jess Glynne’s The Latest Superstar To Be Added To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Line-Up!