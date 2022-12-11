Sam Smith Plays 'Is It Unholy?' At #CapitalJBB With Hilarious Results

11 December 2022, 17:44 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 17:46

Sam Smith was joined by Kim Petras
Sam Smith was joined by Kim Petras. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Sam Smith was joined by some familiar faces ahead of their performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for a game of Is It Unholy?

The star headlined the UK’s biggest Christmas party alongside Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay on Saturday night.

Visitors to the 'Unholy' singer's confession booth had to tell an unholy story of their own and take a shot depending on how bad they were.

First up to face them was none other than Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby, who revealed she dry-shaved her legs on the street while on the way to a theme park in summer.

"I mean that's iconic," Sam said. "Honestly iconic. But still, you do a shot, it's not unholy enough!"

Watch Sam Smith Play Is It Unholy? Right Here On Global Player

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Sam Smith's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Joe Baggs joined Sam to confess his sins.
Joe Baggs joined Sam to confess his sins. Picture: Capital

Next up was TikToker Joe Baggs who had quite the tipsy tale. We'll let you watch the video and make your own judgement on this one!

The third confessor was Kim Petras, who said she had been up until 5am the night before.

"How unholy did it get?" Sam asked.

"Very," she responded.

"On a scale of 1 to 10?" Sam pushed, to which Kim replied: "11."

"Oh my god you have to do the shot!" the pop icon encouraged.

Sam with Capital's Sian Welby in the booth
Sam with Capital's Sian Welby in the booth. Picture: Shutterstock

Watch Sam Smith Play Is It Unholy? Right Here On Global Player

It comes after the star revealed backstage at #CapitalJBB that their new album will be "fun, sexy, raunchy and honest".

They said fans can expect "fun, absolute fun"."It was my task to write an album that was just full of joy. And I think I did it,"

Sam explained, "It’s fun, it’s sexy, raunchy and honest…I’m proud of it."

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Aitch dedicated 'My G' to his sister Gracie

WATCH: Aitch Sweetly Dedicates ‘My G’ To Sister Gracie At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Dua Lipa's Fire 'Fits
Dua Lipa started the #CapitalJBB in the best way

Here's Everything Dua Lipa Brought To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball From Her Tour

Dua Lipa delivered a show-stopping performance at Capital's JBB

Dua Lipa Graced The Jingle Bell Ball Stage With A Medley Of Hits

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: Dua Lipa wants to collab with Stormzy

Dua Lipa Finally Responds To Stormzy Collab Rumours At The Jingle Bell Ball: 'Let's Do It!'

Hot On Capital

Becky Hill looked incredible on the carpet

Becky Hill Serves Flame Emoji Vibes In Fiery Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Look

All the trendiest looks from Sunday night on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Looks Served On The Red Carpet From Sunday Night

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

Win a #CapitalJBB VIP gift bag

Win A Jingle Bell Ball 2022 VIP Gift Bag!

Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

WATCH: Coldplay's Magical Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi made his Jingle Bell Ball debut

Lewis Capaldi Owns Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Show-Stopping Performance