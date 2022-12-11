Sam Smith Plays 'Is It Unholy?' At #CapitalJBB With Hilarious Results

Sam Smith was joined by Kim Petras. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Sam Smith was joined by some familiar faces ahead of their performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for a game of Is It Unholy?

The star headlined the UK’s biggest Christmas party alongside Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay on Saturday night.

Visitors to the 'Unholy' singer's confession booth had to tell an unholy story of their own and take a shot depending on how bad they were.

First up to face them was none other than Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby, who revealed she dry-shaved her legs on the street while on the way to a theme park in summer.

"I mean that's iconic," Sam said. "Honestly iconic. But still, you do a shot, it's not unholy enough!"

Joe Baggs joined Sam to confess his sins. Picture: Capital

Next up was TikToker Joe Baggs who had quite the tipsy tale. We'll let you watch the video and make your own judgement on this one!

The third confessor was Kim Petras, who said she had been up until 5am the night before.

"How unholy did it get?" Sam asked.

"Very," she responded.

"On a scale of 1 to 10?" Sam pushed, to which Kim replied: "11."

"Oh my god you have to do the shot!" the pop icon encouraged.

Sam with Capital's Sian Welby in the booth. Picture: Shutterstock

It comes after the star revealed backstage at #CapitalJBB that their new album will be "fun, sexy, raunchy and honest".

They said fans can expect "fun, absolute fun"."It was my task to write an album that was just full of joy. And I think I did it,"

Sam explained, "It’s fun, it’s sexy, raunchy and honest…I’m proud of it."