Becky Hill Serves Flame Emoji Vibes In Fiery Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Look

Becky Hill looked incredible on the carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Becky Hill served ultimate flame emoji vibes with a smoking red carpet look at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The star joined the likes of Dua Lipa and Stormzy for night two of Capital’s JBB at The O2.

She arrived on the red carpet in a stylish little black dress accented by a glittery red, gold and blue flame design across the bust and hem and cinching in at the waist.

Becky let the fiery look speak for itself, pairing it with thigh-high, heeled black boots.

In contrast to the dark look, she opted for white nails to stand out from the crowd with the show-stopper.

A minimalistic bracelet and earrings added that final touch to the outfit.

Becky Hill and Joel Corry arriving at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Becky went for a half-up 'do for the carpet, her hair held in a neat bun with loose bangs framing her face.

It's safe to say we absolutely loved the look - the definition of fire!

The 'Crazy What Love Can Do' singer was also joined by Joel Corry on the red carpet, who dazzled up his black outfit with a killer sparkly silver coat.

A simple silver chain brought the final look together for the DJ.

The pair have worked together on one of their biggest hits - History - which was released over summer and saw a great response from us fans.