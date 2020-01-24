GRAMMYs 2020 Performers: Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande & More Are Set To Hit The Stage

GRAMMYs 2020 performers include Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. Picture: GRAMMYs

The GRAMMYs 2020 are set to take place on the 26th January and the line-up of performers couldn't be more epic.

The GRAMMYs are one of the biggest award shows around, so of course they attract the biggest names when it comes to who'll be performing on the night.

With the nominations announced (including the one and only Lewis Capaldi) and Alicia Keys on hosting duties, the show is set to be one of the most memorable yet.

Lizzo

Lizzo will be performing at the GRAMMYs 2020. Picture: Lizzo

Lizzo is set to bring all the good feels to the GRAMMYs stage as she does wherever she performs and who knows, if both her and Ariana get together, we could see a live rendition of 'Good As Hell'!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will be performing at the GRAMMYs 2020. Picture: Billie Eilish

Ok, picture this. Billie Eilish steps onto the GRAMMYs stage and premieres the new James Bond theme song. Now, we're not saying it's going to happen but just IMAGINE!

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers will be performing at the GRAMMYs 2020. Picture: Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are not only killing it with new music releases this year but they're absolutely bossing their social media game with some hilarious throwback themed TikToks. Expect the guys to perform their new single and Capital's Record Of The Week, 'What A Man Gotta Do'.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello will be performing at the GRAMMYs 2020. Picture: Demi Lovato

Camila Cabello is nominated this year with boyfriend Shawn Mendes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Their song 'Señorita' was by far one of her biggest songs to date. Performance-wise however, we're likely to see Camila on stage without Shawn and more likely with DaBaby to perform 'My Oh My'.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande will be performing at the GRAMMYs 2020. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is nominated for Record Of The Year with '7 Rings', Album Of The Year with 'thank u, next, Best Pop Solo Performance for '7 Rings' and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance with her Social House collab 'Boyfriend' as well as Best Pop Vocal Album, 'thank u, next'.

Here's hoping we get a huge Ariana medley! She's got enough huge tunes to put in a performance for to remember for years to come.

The full list of GRAMMYs 2020 performers:

Aerosmith

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ben Platt

Billie Eilish

Brandi Carlile

Billy Ray Cyrus

Blake Shelton

Bonnie Raitt

Camila Cabello

Charlie Wilson

Common

Cyndi Lauper

Demi Lovato

Diplo

DJ Khaled

Gary Clark Jr.

Gwen Stefani

H.E.R.

John Legend

Jonas Brothers

Joshua Bell

Kirk Franklin

Lizzo

Lang Lang

Lil Nas X

Mason Ramsey

Meek Mill

Misty Copeland

Rosalia

Roddy Ricch

Run DMC T

anya Tucker

The War & Treaty

Tyler, the Creator

YG

... we told you it was HUGE.

