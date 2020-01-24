On Air Now
24 January 2020, 17:13
The GRAMMYs 2020 are set to take place on the 26th January and the line-up of performers couldn't be more epic.
The GRAMMYs are one of the biggest award shows around, so of course they attract the biggest names when it comes to who'll be performing on the night.
With the nominations announced (including the one and only Lewis Capaldi) and Alicia Keys on hosting duties, the show is set to be one of the most memorable yet.
Lizzo is set to bring all the good feels to the GRAMMYs stage as she does wherever she performs and who knows, if both her and Ariana get together, we could see a live rendition of 'Good As Hell'!
Ok, picture this. Billie Eilish steps onto the GRAMMYs stage and premieres the new James Bond theme song. Now, we're not saying it's going to happen but just IMAGINE!
The Jonas Brothers are not only killing it with new music releases this year but they're absolutely bossing their social media game with some hilarious throwback themed TikToks. Expect the guys to perform their new single and Capital's Record Of The Week, 'What A Man Gotta Do'.
Camila Cabello is nominated this year with boyfriend Shawn Mendes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Their song 'Señorita' was by far one of her biggest songs to date. Performance-wise however, we're likely to see Camila on stage without Shawn and more likely with DaBaby to perform 'My Oh My'.
Ariana Grande is nominated for Record Of The Year with '7 Rings', Album Of The Year with 'thank u, next, Best Pop Solo Performance for '7 Rings' and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance with her Social House collab 'Boyfriend' as well as Best Pop Vocal Album, 'thank u, next'.
Here's hoping we get a huge Ariana medley! She's got enough huge tunes to put in a performance for to remember for years to come.
Aerosmith
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ben Platt
Billie Eilish
Brandi Carlile
Billy Ray Cyrus
Blake Shelton
Bonnie Raitt
Camila Cabello
Charlie Wilson
Common
Cyndi Lauper
Demi Lovato
Diplo
DJ Khaled
Gary Clark Jr.
Gwen Stefani
H.E.R.
John Legend
Jonas Brothers
Joshua Bell
Kirk Franklin
Lizzo
Lang Lang
Lil Nas X
Mason Ramsey
Meek Mill
Misty Copeland
Rosalia
Roddy Ricch
Run DMC T
anya Tucker
The War & Treaty
Tyler, the Creator
YG
... we told you it was HUGE.
