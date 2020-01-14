Jonas Brothers Fan Uncovers What 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' Sounds Like Using Cryptic Clues

14 January 2020, 11:33

Fans believe they know what Jonas Brothers' new song sounds like
Fans believe they know what Jonas Brothers' new song sounds like. Picture: PA Images (R); Twitter (L)

After Jonas Brothers shared several mysterious posts to their Instagram Story, fans think they've worked out what it sounds like.

Jonas Brothers are set to release their latest single, 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' on Friday, 17 January, but it looks like we may have already heard it.

The group - who recently replicated one of Kim Kardashian's iconic scenes from KUWTK - have been posting random videos to their Instagram Stories, which have got fans doing their best detective work.

> WATCH: Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In Finish The Lyric

Sharing them with their millions of followers, the videos include Joe Jonas dropping a chair as Kevin claps sarcastically, before humming as he uses a vending machine, and Nick Jonas strumming a guitar.

One fan - who's named as Angelina on Twitter - believes she's managed to work out what 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' roughly sounds like, after she mashed the three videos together.

Jonatics were sent into a frenzy after Nick Jonas liked the post on Twitter, leading some to believe that the 'Cool' band's next song will sound like that.

Joe, Kevin and Nick have been teasing the release of 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' for some time on social media, starting with them posting the eye emoji, each.

They then confirmed the song title via a scratch card on Spotify, along with the track's artwork.

Jonas Brothers set to release their new single 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO'
Jonas Brothers set to release their new single 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO'. Picture: Twitter

> Grab Our App For The Latest Jonas Brothers News And Gossip

After their six year split, Jonas Brothers reformed in 2019, with their comeback anthem 'Sucker', before they released their fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins', which also included the single 'Only Human'.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  7. 7
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  10. 10
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  12. 12
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  14. 14
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lessons artwork
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  16. 16
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  17. 17
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  19. 19
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  20. 20
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  21. 21
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  22. 22
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  25. 25
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala ft. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lose You To Love Me artwork
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  27. 27
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Trevor Daniel
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Rush artwork
    Don't Rush
    Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  35. 35
    Come out Ye Black and Tans
    The Wolfe Tones
    itunes
  36. 36
    Savage
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Eve Gale told the Islanders Tyga messaged her

Tyga Denies He 'DM'd' Love Island Twin Eve Gale In Shady Tweet

Love Island

Love Island twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale are identical

How To Tell Love Island Twins Jess And Eve Gale Apart: Three Details To Look For

Love Island

Billie Eilish fans are convinced she's linked to the James Bond theme tune

Evidence Billie Eilish Is Singing The 'No Time To Die' James Bond Title Track Is Mounting

Billie Eilish

Siannise Fudge compared Nas Majeed to Aladdin

Love Island Hit By Racism Complaints after Siânnise Fudge Compares Partner Nas Majeed To Aladdin

Love Island

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk 2020

The Global Awards With Very.co.uk 2020: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi And Sam Smith Among The Nominees

Events