Jonas Brothers Fan Uncovers What 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' Sounds Like Using Cryptic Clues

Fans believe they know what Jonas Brothers' new song sounds like. Picture: PA Images (R); Twitter (L)

After Jonas Brothers shared several mysterious posts to their Instagram Story, fans think they've worked out what it sounds like.

Jonas Brothers are set to release their latest single, 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' on Friday, 17 January, but it looks like we may have already heard it.

The group - who recently replicated one of Kim Kardashian's iconic scenes from KUWTK - have been posting random videos to their Instagram Stories, which have got fans doing their best detective work.

Sharing them with their millions of followers, the videos include Joe Jonas dropping a chair as Kevin claps sarcastically, before humming as he uses a vending machine, and Nick Jonas strumming a guitar.

One fan - who's named as Angelina on Twitter - believes she's managed to work out what 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' roughly sounds like, after she mashed the three videos together.

Jonatics were sent into a frenzy after Nick Jonas liked the post on Twitter, leading some to believe that the 'Cool' band's next song will sound like that.

Joe, Kevin and Nick have been teasing the release of 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' for some time on social media, starting with them posting the eye emoji, each.

They then confirmed the song title via a scratch card on Spotify, along with the track's artwork.

Jonas Brothers set to release their new single 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO'. Picture: Twitter

After their six year split, Jonas Brothers reformed in 2019, with their comeback anthem 'Sucker', before they released their fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins', which also included the single 'Only Human'.