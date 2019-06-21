WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In 'Finish The Lyric'

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the Jonas Brothers absolutely nailed their game of 'Finish The Lyric' as well as making us laugh long the way.

When the Jonas Brothers roll in to make a video with us, we always know that we're going to get two things: epic singing voices and laughter. In this game of 'Finish The Lyric', the trio were on top form as they rattled through a string of hits with ease.

The brothers new album 'Happiness Begins' is already breaking 2019 records and their performance at the Summertime Ball was one of pop's most memorable moments of the year.

The Jonas Bros play finish the lyric. Picture: Capital

Here's the full list of song the Jonas Brothers sing during 'Finish The Lyric':

- Panic! At The Disco: 'High Hopes'

- Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road'

- Avril Lavigne - 'Girlfriend'

- Miley Cyrus - 'Party In The U.S.A

- Jonas Brothers - Luvbug'

- Jonas Brothers - 'Cool'

- Shawn Mendes - 'Treat You Better'

- Greenday - 'American Idiot'

- DNCE - 'Cake By The Ocean'

- Nick Jonas - 'Introducing Me'

- Outkast - 'Hey Ya!'

- Jonas Brothers - 'Burnin' Up

