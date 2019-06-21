WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In 'Finish The Lyric'

21 June 2019, 13:33

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the Jonas Brothers absolutely nailed their game of 'Finish The Lyric' as well as making us laugh long the way.

When the Jonas Brothers roll in to make a video with us, we always know that we're going to get two things: epic singing voices and laughter. In this game of 'Finish The Lyric', the trio were on top form as they rattled through a string of hits with ease.

The brothers new album 'Happiness Begins' is already breaking 2019 records and their performance at the Summertime Ball was one of pop's most memorable moments of the year.

Jonas Brothers 2020 UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Latest News

The Jonas Bros play finish the lyric
The Jonas Bros play finish the lyric. Picture: Capital

Here's the full list of song the Jonas Brothers sing during 'Finish The Lyric':

- Panic! At The Disco: 'High Hopes'
- Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road'
- Avril Lavigne - 'Girlfriend'
- Miley Cyrus - 'Party In The U.S.A

- Jonas Brothers - Luvbug'
- Jonas Brothers - 'Cool'
- Shawn Mendes - 'Treat You Better'

- Greenday - 'American Idiot'

- DNCE - 'Cake By The Ocean'

- Nick Jonas - 'Introducing Me'

- Outkast - 'Hey Ya!'

- Jonas Brothers - 'Burnin' Up

Download our free app now to keep up to date with all your music news!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  3. 3
    Cross Me (feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  5. 5
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  6. 6
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  11. 11
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne, Jax Jones
    itunes
  12. 12
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Guidance (feat. Drake)
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  14. 14
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  15. 15
    Heaven
    Avicii
    itunes
  16. 16
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  17. 17
    ME! artwork
    ME!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson & Camila Cabello
    itunes
  19. 19
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  20. 20
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  21. 21
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  22. 22
    Shockwave
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  23. 23
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  24. 24
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  25. 25
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  27. 27
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  28. 28
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  29. 29
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  31. 31
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  32. 32
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  33. 33
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  34. 34
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  35. 35
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 1]
    Charli XCX, BTS
    itunes
  37. 37
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  38. 38
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  39. 39
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  40. 40
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Georgia Steel reveals 'bans' producers imposed onto contestants

Georgia Steel Reveals 'Love Island' Producers 'Banned' Contestants From Certain Things

TV & Film

H&M have a range of Ariana Grande merch

H&M’s Ariana Grande Merchandise Is Here And It's All You Need For Her Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed how she makes her nose 'bleed' on demand for Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains How Eleven’s Nose 'Bleeds' On Demand

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship As They Release 'Senorita': Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande said the European leg of her tour will be a big 'step'

Ariana Grande Shares Nerves For European Leg Of Tour: ‘Keeping Me Closer To Home Is What’s Best For My Mental Health’

Ariana Grande