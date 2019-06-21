Jonas Brothers 2020 UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Latest News

Jonas Brothers are bringing their Happiness Begins Tour to the UK in 2020 and will be playing shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin.

Jonas Brothers delighted fans when they announced they were getting back together. And now the famous brothers are heading out on a massive world tour.

Nick, Joe and Kevin will bring their Happiness Begins Tour to venues including London’s The O2 on 2 February, and The SSE Arena, Wembley on 3 February.

Jonas Brothers UK Tour Dates:

29th January 2020 - Birmingham - Arena Birmingham

31st January 2020 - Dublin - 3Arena

2nd February 2020 - London - The O2

3rd February 2020 - London - The SSE Arena, Wembley

5th February 2020 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

6th February 2020 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

The American pop-rock band rose to fame after their appearances on the Disney Channel. After the brothers moved to New Jersey, they starred in Disney's Camp Rock, and its sequel, as well as their own Disney sitcom, ‘Jonas’.

They have gone on to win AMAs, as well as being nominated for GRAMMYs. The group split in 2013, but returned with the hit song 'Sucker' six years later.

Their new album, also titled ‘Happiness Begins’ stormed into the charts on 7th June.

Nick has already said his favourite song on their comeback album is ‘I Believe’, while ‘Hesitate’ is Joe’s love letter to wife Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick told Billboard ‘I Believe’ has a connection to his relationship with the stunning actress, and the lyrics include: “People saying that we move too fast/But I been waiting for a reason, ain’t no turning back."

Upon the release of ‘Happiness Begins’, the brothers said: "For us this album is a culmination of the last ten years and our story as brothers. We are so excited this album is officially out! We can't wait for you to finally hear it and to perform it in front of all our fans around the world!"

