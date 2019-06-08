The Jonas Brothers Had Us Burnin' Up At The #CapitalSTB With Their Iconic Mash Up

The Jonas Brothers put on amazing performance at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Joe, Nick & Kevin Jonas turned up the heat at the Summer's biggest party with their incredible catalogue of hits.

The Jonas Brothers just crossed the pond for their first stadium performance since reuniting to the boyband we know and love, and turned it all the way up at the summer's biggest party the Summertime Ball.

They gave 80,000 fans at Wembley and a whole lot more of you at home a set we know you'll never forget, especially after they were joined by Busted for 'Year 3000' – a performance that swiftly went viral on Twitter.

Nick, Joe and Kevin kicked things off with a throwback to the songs that made them the global superstars they are today, such as 'Burnin' Up', before breezing through their solo hits including 'Jealous' and then fast forwarding all way to 2019 with their huge comeback hits.

We re-lived all of our teenage dreams as the boys performed 'Burnin' Up'

Having the J-Bros singing each other songs gave us life with 'Jealous' and 'Cake By The Ocean'

'Cool' has never sounded so good being played to thousands of you

The boys effortlessly moved onto their second comeback track 'Sucker'

The Jonas Brothers were joined by Busted for a surprise performance of 'Year 3000' and everyone lost their minds

Jonas Brothers at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

The Jonas Brothers explained why it's important they 'let each other shine'

The boys answered Khalid's question about the one song they regret writing, dubbing it 'a little strange'

Set List

- Burnin' Up

- Jealous

- 'Cake by the Ocean'

- Cool

- Sucker

- 'Year 3000'

