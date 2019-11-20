WATCH: Lizzo Freaks Out Over Weird, NSFW Fan Gift

Lizzo received a rather odd gift from a fan, which involved a lot of nudity, and reacted to it in the most wild way possible.

Lizzo has been praised, recently, for her body confidence on the likes of her British Vogue cover.

Which is why - when she joined Vick Hope for a chat about her performances in the UK, and her collaboration with Ariana Grande - one fan wanted to celebrate her in all of her excellence.

> 10 Reasons Why Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

The 'Juice' singer was joined by one of the producers on Capital Breakfast, who - whilst wearing his 'Cuz I Love You' shirt - gave Lizzo a gift; an identical tee with him posing naked on it.

This comes after Lizzo last joined Capital and the same producer proposed to her, and wanted to take the relationship to the next level.

Lizzo joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After the pair confessed their love, things quickly went south, after he demanded she needed to buy all of the drinks to celebrate their new romance.

"I'm not dealing with no scrub. Okay, I'm not paying your bills no more," shouted Lizzo. "This is what happened the last time."

> Dua Lipa Takes On Harry Styles & Lizzo In A Game Of 'Finish The Lyric'

The chart-topping popstar recently clapped back at plagiarism accusations over her sleeper hit, 'Truth Hurts', after producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen claimed she stole lyrics from an unreleased demo.

"Hey y'all... as I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that b****," she said; posting to her millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

"I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in 'Truth Hurts'," continued Lizzo. The unreleased demo, which was said to be co-written by Justin and Jeremiah, was called 'Healthy'

She recently gave credit to both a meme that inspired said lyrics, as well as British songwriter, Mina Lioness, for helping behind 'Truth Hurts'.

Mina Lioness recently wrote to her 7,014 Twitter followers "I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard."

> We're Catching Up With All Of The Biggest Stars Over On Our App