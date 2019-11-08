Lizzo's British Vogue Cover Hugely Praised By Fans: "The World Is Not Ready For This"

Lizzo graces the front of British Vogue and opens up about anxiety. Picture: Instagram lizzo/PA

Lizzo is on the cover of British Vogue, where she spoke about her huge rise to stardom and the years of graft it took to make her the star she is today.

Lizzo has opened up about everything from nerves to body image and grinding to become a star, as she graces the December cover of British vogue, one of the many milestones which cements a star into halls of fame forever.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer's shoot is being widely praised, as a plus size black woman gracing the high fashion magazine is not something people are used to seeing every day, and her candid interview about how she rose to become a star just makes the entire thing that bit more iconic.

They put a plus size black girl on the cover of British Vogue. Y'all don't even understand how rare this is. Lizzo is truly breaking ground. pic.twitter.com/J4LEb15Rp5 — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) November 7, 2019

The 31-year-old told the publication: "I became a good singer touring as a rapper...all of the things that I would rap would turn into melodies and they would get real soulful and punchy."

"It was not a secret ace card in the pack, it was a tool that I was finely tuning and shaping."

On the intense anxiety she can often experience before performing, the 'Good As Hell' singer said: "When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I’m performing and I just go crazy."

2019 has seen the singer rocket to stardom and into the mainstream media with hits including 'Juice' and 'Truth Hurts', despite the fact she's been releasing albums, with hits including 'Good As Hell' since 2016, and even as early as 2013 with her debut rap record 'Lizzobangers.'

The shoot signals yet again that Lizzo is joining the ranks of superstardom- as did her red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, and rocking the stage in front of 30,000 people at this year's Glastonbury Festival, and we couldn't be happier for her!

