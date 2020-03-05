Camila Cabello Glows On The Global Awards 2020 Blue Carpet

Camila Cabello's skin is brighter than our future. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello looked beautiful as she stepped out on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020.

Camila Cabello made a stunning appearance at The Global Awards 2020.

The 'My Oh My' singer, who also performed at the ceremony, stepped out wearing a three piece ensemble which featured a netted underskirt, an embroidered shirt and a black corset.

We are living for this outfit. Picture: PA

She teamed the cute outfit with a pair of black heels and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

We're seriously loving this look and can we all just take a moment to appreciate her flawless skin? It's literally brighter than our future.

Camila has been spending a lot of time in the UK lately as she is filming for the Cinderella movie remake.

She really knows how to work her angles. Picture: PA

She's even spotted hanging out in a London supermarket with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. The pair, who have been dating since 2019.

Earlier this week the lovebirds ventured to Blackpool Tower to celebrate Camila's 23rd birthday, which left fans 'screaming'.

One person tweeted: "Why is Camila Cabello having a bday party up Blackpool tower SCREAMING [sic].”

"Camila celebrating her birthday in Blackpool is really something for us northerners,” added another.

The party was Cinderella themed, completed with an ice sculpture glass slipper and a pumpkin carriage cake, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

One tweeted: "She got her Prince Charming, her Pumpkin Carriage and her Glass Slipper... you really are Cinderella.”

She certainly looks like a Disney princess tonight!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News