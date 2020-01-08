Why Are Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello In London?

8 January 2020, 15:59

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in London together
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in London together. Picture: Instagram @camila_cabello/ Getty Images

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello have kept a low profile since jetting into London together- so what exactly are they up to?

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello have touched down in London together and have been keeping a pretty low profile whilst across the pond, even being spotted shopping together in Waitrose, so what exactly are the two pop stars doing in the UK?

Let's get to the bottom of it... oh, and they were buying yoghurt in the supermarket, not that we were zooming as hard as we could or anything.

Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes ‘Feels Like Home’

Both have taken time off over Christmas after seriously busy work schedules, spending New Years together in Shawn's hometown of Toronto, so everyone is wondering why they're in London, seemingly alone without either of their teams, and we have a couple of theories.

Camila just dropped her second album, Romance, and Shawn has wrapped up a mammoth world tour that spanned 10 months, and the couple are making the most of their precious down time together.

Camila spent time over here last year at the same time, visiting Oxford University where Harry Potter is filmed, and they're both huge Potterheads, so we don't think it's impossible they're over here to visit Harry Potter World?!

(We've booked up the tickets for the next week just in case, soz.)

Since getting together over the summer of 2019, the couple have travelled all over the place together, from San Fransisco (where we now know they first got together, LA, Miami, Canada, New York and now London, showing the world how serious about their relationship.

If 2019 was the year of them getting together, and all of the amazing stuff it brought, including on of the biggest hits of the year, Señorita, we honestly can't wait to see (or predict), what 2020 is going to bring us!

