Matt Healy's Mum Denise Welch Praises The 1975 On Their BRITs Success

Matt Healy's mum Denise Welch praised The 1975 on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The saying goes, "only a mother could love it". But that couldn't be further from the truth when it comes the The 1975's Matt Healy.

The band won two BRIT Awards last night, for best British Group and for their album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

And quite rightly so, Matty's mum Denise Welch was beaming with pride as her son collected the awards with his bandmates.

Taking to Twitter, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "Speechless! Just crying thinking of them playing with their cheap drums and guitars in the garage!!! And obs its all down to me!!"

After an overwhelming response to the band's achievement and their epic BRITs performance, she then followed up saying, "Thank you for all your lovely messages about the boys. It’s a wonderful feeling to have so many people share our pride as a family."

To top it all off, Denise ended the night by sharing a sweet snap of Matt Healy's goddaughters, Bella and Pixie, wearing the same beanie hats that the 'Girls' singer donned on stage at the O2.

Matty attended the event with his fellow bandmates and girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks - whom he gave a cheeky kiss before collecting his award.

The lead singer then gave an impassioned acceptance speech about misogyny in the music industry.

He quoted Laura Snape's Guardian article, saying: "Male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and examined as traits of difficult artists, while women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don't understand art."

Matt Healy's since received a lot of support from fans and the public, who praise him for using his platform for good.

Well done lads, you deserve it!

