Pink was presented with the BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution. Picture: Getty

Pink won the award for Outstanding Contribution at the 2019 BRIT Awards, putting on a special performance afterwards that featured Bastille's Dan Smith.

The category for Outstanding Contribution has been around since the BRIT Awards conception, with the very first winners of the awards being The Beatles back in 1977.

We take a look at all the artists that have been awarded with this amazing honour over the years.

Pink gave a stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Who's won the BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution?

Pink - 2019

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer received the award at the 2019 BRITs, which coincided with the release of her new single 'Walk Me Home'.

The star put on an epic performance, including multiple outfit changes and a duet with Dan Smith from British band Bastille.

Blur - 2012

21 years after the Blur's debut album Leisure, the band received the honour at the 2012 BRIT Awards.

Event organisers described Blur as “a seminal British band whose contribution to British music is immense”.

Robbie Williams - 2010

Bringing us hits like 'Angels', 'Rock DJ' and 'She's The One', it's no surprise that Robbie is among the select few who have been given the award for Outstanding Contribution.

Robbie won his first BRIT whilst he was a member of Take That in 1993.

Pet Shop Boys - 2009

British pop-synth duo Pet Shop Boys won the award in 2009.

Forming in 1981, the London-based musicians came a long way from their days of playing gigs in Camden.

Sir Paul McCartney - 2008

The former Beatles frontman Paul McCartney was presented his award by Kylie Minogue in 2008.

It came in the same year as his somewhat ugly divorce with wife Heather Mills.

Oasis - 2007

Mancunian rock band Oasis were awarded the BRIT way back in 2007.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher were presented the award by Russell Brand.

They performed classic hits such as 'Morning Glory', 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and 'Rock 'n' Roll Star'.

Paul Weller - 2006

In 2006 The Jam's Paul Weller received the Outstanding Contribution award at the BRITs.

He was presented his award by Ray Winstone.

Sir Bob Geldof - 2005

Irish-born musician and activist, Sir Bob Geldof, was presented the award in 2005.

Jools Holland was the one to hand him the award.

Duran Duran - 2004

Justin Timberlake presented Duran Duran the award at the 2004 BRITs.

Cat Deeley was hosting the event that year.

Tom Jones - 2003

Welsh powerhouse Tom Jones won the BRIT in 2003.

He was presented the award by Davina McCall.

Sting - 2002

Former member of The Police, Sting, was given the honour in 2002.

Kylie Minogue got to hand Sting his award (she later presented Sir Paul McCartney with his, too).

U2 - 2001

Irish rock band U2 won the Outstanding Contribution BRIT in 2001.

Oasis' Noel Gallagher was the one to present the band with their award.

Spice Girls - 2000

The world had Spice fever and all we could talk or think about was the radical girl band.

The award came two years after Geri Halliwell donned the iconic Union Jack dress at the BRITs.

They were given their award by Will Smith.

Eurythmics - 1999

Stevie Wonder awarded Annie Lennox and the Eurythmics their award in 1999.

Fleetwood Mac - 1998

British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac got the BRIT in 1998.

It was Sir George Martin who presented the group with their award.

Bee Gees - 1997

The Gibb brothers won the award in 1997.

Tim Rice presented them with their BRIT.

David Bowie - 1996

Prime Minister Tony Blair was the one to award Brixton boy David Bowie with his award in 1996.

The 'Starman' superstar received the Icon award in 2016, following his death in January that year.

Sir Elton John - 1995

The 'Rocket Man' singer was given the award for Outstanding Contribution in 1995.

Sting presented him with the BRIT.

Van Morrison - 1994

The Northern-Irish singer-songwriter received the award in 1994.

He was presented the BRIT by Sir Elton John, who would go on to win the accolade himself the following year.

Rod Stewart - 1993

Rod Stewart won the award in 1993.

London John Baldry presented the 'Sailing' singer's award to him.

Freddie Mercury - 1992

Queen's frontman and international superstar Freddie Mercury won the award posthumously.

Maurice Oberstein presented the award.

Status Quo - 1991

The 'Rockin' All Over The World' singers won the award in 1991.

Terry Ellis handed the BRIT to them.

Queen - 1990

A year before Freddie Mercury's death, Queen were awarded with the Outstanding Contribution BRIT Award.

It was presented to them by Terry Ellis.

Previous winners

Cliff Richard - 1989

The Who - 1988

Eric Clapton - 1987

Wham! and Elton John - 1986

Bob Geldof & Midge Ure - 1985

George Martin - 1984

The Beatles - 1983

John Lennon - 1982

LG Wood and The Beatles - 1977

