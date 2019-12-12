Taylor Swift Reveals ‘The Girls In Pop Music’ All Text Each Other

Taylor Swift said the women in pop all text each other. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift said there’s a community of pop star women who are in constant communication with each other.

Taylor Swift has opened up about being Billboard's woman of the decade, explaining how she’s using her global level of fame to help out other artists and creators.

In a candid chat she explained: “New artists and producers and writers need work, and they need to be likeable and get booked in sessions, and they can’t make noise -- but if I can, then I’m going to.”

The ‘Lover’ singer added: “I know that it seems like I’m very loud about this, but it’s because someone has to be.”

Taylor – who headlined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday 8 December – said she’s often contacted by other artists new to the industry for advice, after going through her fair share of public feuds.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 on Friday 13 December, sparked her ‘Reputation’ era after a clash with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and earlier this year she publicised her fallout with Big Machine Records managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

Referring to ‘cancel culture’ on social media, Taylor said: “That’s why I get so many phone calls from new artists out of the blue -- like, ‘Hey, I’m getting my first wave of bad press, I’m freaking out, can I talk to you?’

“And the answer is always yes! I’m talking about more than 20 people who have randomly reached out to me. I take it as a compliment because it means that they see what has happened over the course of my career, over and over again.”

There’s also a group of pop stars in contact with each other so they can support each other in time of difficulty, but Taylor said this didn’t always exist.

She said: “Country music is a real community, and in pop I didn’t see that community as much. Now there is a bit of one between the girls in pop -- we all have each other’s numbers and text each other -- but when I first started out in pop it was very much you versus you versus you.

“We didn’t have a network, which is weird because we can help each other through these moments when you just feel completely isolated.”

Taylor is known to have a close friendship with a lot of her fellow stars, including Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

