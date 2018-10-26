Shawn Mendes Becomes Bill Murray And Recreates 'Lost In Translation' In 'Lost In Japan' Video

26 October 2018, 07:30

Shawn Mendes parodied Bill Murray's 2003 movie, 'Lost In Translation' for the music video for 'Lost In Japan', which features the original and remixed versions.

Shawn Mendes has released a music video for the original and Zedd's remix of 'Lost In Japan', which sees him reenacting Bill Murray's 2003 movie, Lost In Translation.

After releasing the dance version of 'Lost In Japan', with the 'Happy Now' DJ, Shawn stars alongside 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe, as Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson's characters respectively.

The Canadian singer replicates many scenes from the movie, including the iconic pose in a dressing gown on the bed, and filming a commercial for whiskey, before going to sing karaoke in Japan.

Finally, the video ends with Shawn and Alisha finding romance blossoming between the pair. No. We're not crying. You are.

Shawn Mendes - 'Lost In Japan' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]
All it'd take is one flight
We'd be in the same time zone
Looking through your timeline
Seeing all the rainbows, I
I got an idea
And I know that it sounds crazy
I just wanna see ya
All I gotta ask

[Chorus]
Do you got plans tonight?
I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I
I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight
'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind (oh)

[Verse 2]
I could feel the tension
We could cut it with a knife
I know it's more than just a friendship
I can hear you think I'm right, yeah
Do I gotta convince you
That you shouldn't fall asleep?
It'll only be a couple hours
And I'm about to leave

[Chorus]
Do you got plans tonight?
I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I
I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight
'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
Do you got plans tonight?
I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise
The only thing I'm thinking 'bout is you and I
'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
I can't seem to get you off my mind

[Post-Chorus]
Let's get lost tonight (oh)
Let's get lost tonight
Baby, you and
I can't seem to get you off my mind
Let's get lost tonight
Let's get lost tonight
Baby, you and
I can't seem to get you off my mind
Oh-oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]
Do you got plans tonight?
I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I
I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight
'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind
I can't get you off my mind
Do you got plans tonight, baby?
I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise
The only thing I'm thinking 'bout is you and I
And I-I-I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
I can't seem to get you off my mind, yeah

[Outro]
Let's get lost tonight (oh)
Let's get lost tonight (oh)
Baby, you and
I can't seem to get you off my mind
Let's get lost tonight (oh)
Let's get lost tonight (oh)
Baby, you and
I can't seem to get you off my mind

Shawn Mendes parodies 'Lost In Translation' for music video

