Shawn Mendes Becomes Bill Murray And Recreates 'Lost In Translation' In 'Lost In Japan' Video

Shawn Mendes parodied Bill Murray's 2003 movie, 'Lost In Translation' for the music video for 'Lost In Japan', which features the original and remixed versions.

Shawn Mendes has released a music video for the original and Zedd's remix of 'Lost In Japan', which sees him reenacting Bill Murray's 2003 movie, Lost In Translation.

After releasing the dance version of 'Lost In Japan', with the 'Happy Now' DJ, Shawn stars alongside 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe, as Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson's characters respectively.

> Shawn Mendes Discusses His Plans To Star As Elvis Presley In Biopic Movie

The Canadian singer replicates many scenes from the movie, including the iconic pose in a dressing gown on the bed, and filming a commercial for whiskey, before going to sing karaoke in Japan.

Finally, the video ends with Shawn and Alisha finding romance blossoming between the pair. No. We're not crying. You are.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Shawn Mendes - 'Lost In Japan' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

All it'd take is one flight

We'd be in the same time zone

Looking through your timeline

Seeing all the rainbows, I

I got an idea

And I know that it sounds crazy

I just wanna see ya

All I gotta ask

[Chorus]

Do you got plans tonight?

I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I

I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight

'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind (oh)

[Verse 2]

I could feel the tension

We could cut it with a knife

I know it's more than just a friendship

I can hear you think I'm right, yeah

Do I gotta convince you

That you shouldn't fall asleep?

It'll only be a couple hours

And I'm about to leave

[Chorus]

Do you got plans tonight?

I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I

I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight

'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind

Do you got plans tonight?

I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise

The only thing I'm thinking 'bout is you and I

'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind

I can't seem to get you off my mind

[Post-Chorus]

Let's get lost tonight (oh)

Let's get lost tonight

Baby, you and

I can't seem to get you off my mind

Let's get lost tonight

Let's get lost tonight

Baby, you and

I can't seem to get you off my mind

Oh-oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

Do you got plans tonight?

I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I

I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight

'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind

I can't get you off my mind

Do you got plans tonight, baby?

I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise

The only thing I'm thinking 'bout is you and I

And I-I-I can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind

I can't seem to get you off my mind, yeah

[Outro]

Let's get lost tonight (oh)

Let's get lost tonight (oh)

Baby, you and

I can't seem to get you off my mind

Let's get lost tonight (oh)

Let's get lost tonight (oh)

Baby, you and

I can't seem to get you off my mind