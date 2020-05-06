Text #BestOfCapitalSTB's Shawn Mendes To See If He'd Snog You...

Hopefully he'll have mercy on your chat-up lines.

There's two things we want more than anything in life and are hoping to try and get during The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball this year:

Shawn Mendes' number. A kiss from Shawn Mendes.

Luckily, you've now got the chance to get both of those things, right here. We're going to (sorta) give you the 'Lost In Japan' singer's number, and give you the chance to text your way to his heart.

Simply pick what you'd say to him in order to see if you'd end up cuddling him by the fire, or just getting straight up blocked. Awkward.

