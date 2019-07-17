Shawn Mendes' Meditation Class: Fans Are Thirsty For A Session After Q&A

Shawn Mendes hosting a meditation session. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes revealed that he'd like to turn a Q&A session into a meditation class after being quizzed by a fan.

Shawn Mendes regularly invites fans for Q&A sessions during his tour dates and it seems like he's got a whole new plan for how he's going to do them after hinting at the possibility of a 'meditation class'.

Although he gave the answer to a fan back in March, it seems as if fans still haven't let go of the idea of a Shawn-led class.

Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

Shawn Mendes takes to the stage during his 2019 tour. Picture: Getty

A fan prompted Shawn to reveal how he "was actually thinking about turning the Q&A into a big meditation class". Before the 'Stitches' star asked the room to close their eyes and take a deep breath.

"I was actually thinking about turning the Q&A into a big meditation class...." WHAT IS THISJSKSKSK @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/qQPM5jffNG — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) March 7, 2019

Of course, even a few months later, fans are still craving the Shawny-sesh on Twitter...

Shawn said next tour he’ll do a meet & greet and meditation session. I’m down! #ShawnMendesTheTourSaltLakeCity — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) July 16, 2019

Omg I'd love a mediation session with him! I mean we'd all just stare at him but still. — Devanhaley96 (@Devanhaley0104) July 17, 2019

Since you into meditation and yoga would you want to practice some day together @ShawnMendes — 🌻 oliwia 🌻 (@ustrnianka5112) July 16, 2019

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the pop news you need in your life!