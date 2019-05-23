Shawn Mendes Helps Manchester Attack Victim Overcome Her Fears To Return To The Arena And See Him In Concert

Shawn Mendes helped a victim of the Manchester attack to overcome her fears. Picture: Getty

A Manchester attack victim bravely returned to the Manchester Arena two years on from the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert to overcome her fears.

This week marked two years since the horrific terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert which killed 22 and injured hundreds of her fans.

Shawn Mendes’ tour reached Manchester in April and one of the victims, Amelia, who was left severely shaken up and unable to talk for days after what happened had tickets to attend, but no one to go with after her mum told her she didn’t feel ready to return to the location where the devastating attack took place.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert

Amelia was just 11 when she was caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack. She didn't speak for days.



But the kindness of a former police officer helped her rediscover her love of music - with a little surprise from @ShawnMendes...



More here: https://t.co/PdFyhameMh pic.twitter.com/MyJABg5aMs — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) May 22, 2019

But in a heartwarming video shared by ITV, Amelia is seen attending the concert with support from a police officer who was also there the night Ariana Grande’s concert was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Amelia was just 11 years old when she attended Ariana’s concert, but she was determined to return to the same venue to see Shawn Mendes two years later.

With police officer Aaron by her side, Amelia overcame her fears to enter the arena once again – and things were only encouraged by Shawn himself after ITV organised for Amelia to meet the pop star before he took to the stage.

Shawn of course gave the 13 year old a warm welcome and a massive hug, and Amelia explained after their meeting that he’d been “so nice to me”.

She has now been able to replace some horrific memories with much more positive ones.

The video has since had hundreds of shares on Twitter, with fellow Arianators and Shawn’s Army quick to praise Amelia’s bravery.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News