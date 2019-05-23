Shawn Mendes Helps Manchester Attack Victim Overcome Her Fears To Return To The Arena And See Him In Concert

23 May 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 11:55

Shawn Mendes helped a victim of the Manchester attack to overcome her fears
Shawn Mendes helped a victim of the Manchester attack to overcome her fears. Picture: Getty

A Manchester attack victim bravely returned to the Manchester Arena two years on from the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert to overcome her fears.

This week marked two years since the horrific terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert which killed 22 and injured hundreds of her fans.

Shawn Mendes’ tour reached Manchester in April and one of the victims, Amelia, who was left severely shaken up and unable to talk for days after what happened had tickets to attend, but no one to go with after her mum told her she didn’t feel ready to return to the location where the devastating attack took place.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert

But in a heartwarming video shared by ITV, Amelia is seen attending the concert with support from a police officer who was also there the night Ariana Grande’s concert was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Amelia was just 11 years old when she attended Ariana’s concert, but she was determined to return to the same venue to see Shawn Mendes two years later.

With police officer Aaron by her side, Amelia overcame her fears to enter the arena once again – and things were only encouraged by Shawn himself after ITV organised for Amelia to meet the pop star before he took to the stage.

Shawn of course gave the 13 year old a warm welcome and a massive hug, and Amelia explained after their meeting that he’d been “so nice to me”.

She has now been able to replace some horrific memories with much more positive ones.

The video has since had hundreds of shares on Twitter, with fellow Arianators and Shawn’s Army quick to praise Amelia’s bravery.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes sent Matty Healy a pair of his Calvin Klein pants

Shawn Mendes Mailed The 1975’s Matty Healy His Dirty Calvin Klein Pants Before Asking For A Clip Of His Hair
Shawn Mendes gets candid about being vulnerable with his fans

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert
Shawn Mendes has amassed an incredible fortune

Shawn Mendes Net Worth: Calvin Klein Campaign Star’s Impressive Fortune Revealed
Shawn Mendes stars in new Calvin Klein campaign

Shawn Mendes Strips Off To Briefs For New Calvin Klein Advert
Shawn Mendes originally wrote the song for Dua Lipa.

Shawn Mendes Wrote ‘If I Can’t Have You’ For Dua Lipa

Hot On Capital

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

The Love Island water bottles are back for 2019

Love Island Water Bottles 2019: How Do I Buy One And What Other Merch Is There?

TV & Film

Rihanna casually revealed she's been living in London for a YEAR

Rihanna Moved To London A YEAR Ago - And Fans Are Shook

Rihanna

Sam Gowland reportedly slept with a Love Island star after splitting from Chloe Ferry

Sam Gowland ‘Romped’ With Love Island Star Days After Chloe Ferry Split

News

Ed Sheeran is about to release a new collab project

When Is Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project' EP Released And Who Features On The New Album?

Ed Sheeran

James Charles defend partying in middle of YouTuber drama

James Charles Defends Partying With Kylie Jenner In Midst Of Tati Westbrook Drama

News