James Charles Just Posted His Instagram DM's With Shawn Mendes & We're Shook

James Charles posts receipts of some of the biggest names in showbiz. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles/ Getty Images

James Charles has been posting receipts from some of the biggest names for a make-up tutorial he's been working on, including asking Shawn Mendes for tips!

James Charles has been posting screenshots of his Instagram conversations with some of the biggest A-listers out there, including Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown and Kylie Jenner for his latest YouTube video where he enlists the help of famous faces to build his glam look.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship: Their Most Memorable Moments

The YouTube video titled 'DMing Celebrities To Pick My Makeup' saw James message the celebs to recommend one piece of make-up for him to build an overall look.

Perhaps the most surprising name on his list, and who replied, was the one and only Shawn Mendes, who James asked to suggest a setting spray, which we think is absolutely iconic.

James asked the 20-year-old: "Do you wanna help me out and recommend a setting spray if you know of one? Haha" and the Señorita singer replied "Hey hmm lemme think? & thank you xx".

James Charles asks Shawn Mendes for make-up recommendations. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles

James followed up the message when he didn't get a response, but we think we can forgive Shawn for not replying, firstly because we're biased, (love you Shawn) and secondly because he has a world tour to focus on.

Proving the weight he holds in the make-up and showbiz industry once and for all, the 20-year-old posted receipts from his conversations with some of the biggest names in the world, and they were all incredibly sweet to the vlogger who has over 15 million Instagram followers.

RihRih unsurprisingly recommended her own FENTY foundation, Kim Kardashian recommended one of her own eyeshadow palettes and Kylie said she was 'sending him some stuff now' which we aren't sure if it was a suggestion or like, boxes of her own cosmetics.

There were, unsurprisingly, some celebs that didn't respond to his message, including Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and J.Lo, but we can forgive them, they are busy ruling the world and everything.

Also, Iggy Azalea called her own make-up routine 'trash' which we think is absolutely hilarious and makes us love her even more.

Rihanna replies to James Charles's Instagram message. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News