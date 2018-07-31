Shawn Mendes Fans Interrupt Family Holiday For This Epic Picture

31 July 2018, 11:48

Shawn Mendes has been on holiday with his family in Mexico, but fans have continued to request photos with him.

Even when he's taking some time out of the spotlight to enjoy a holiday with his family, Shawn Mendes is still asked for photos by onlooking fans.

Such is the level of fame Shawn has achieved, he pretty much can't go anywhere without having to take snaps and he pretty much always obliges too, being the nice guy that he is.

But as you can see from the video at the top of the page, Shawn just wanted to have some privacy on his break and so told fans he wanted to take one photo with them all in it so that they could share it between them.

Speaking to fans on the beach, Shawn said, "I can take one photo - I'm gonna take it on her phone, then she's gonna send it ok? I need to make sure everybody gets in the photo so we don't leave anybody out", before organising people.

As you can see from the picture below, the result was a pretty awesome picture of Shawn and a huge group of fans on the beach.

Whether or not Shawn will be able to get some privacy on the rest of his break remains to be seen, but what this whole thing shows is that he really doesn't wanna let a single one of his fans down.

This fan summed the whole thing up best with a perfect tweet...

