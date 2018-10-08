This Dad Had A Genius Way of Getting Shawn Mendes' Autograph For His Daughter

8 October 2018, 12:25

Shawn Mendes' autograph on a sticker
Shawn Mendes' autograph on a sticker. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes' autograph is hot property these days, but this dad has figured out a way to nab that ink in the most subtle of ways.

Shawn Mendes fans are always after just a little piece of the man himself. In fact, some fans even goes as far as tattooing a voice memo from the Canadian singer on their arm (pretty genius tbf). So, when a dad spotted Shawn on the same flight as him, he just knew he had to do something about it.

> Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Need To Stop Apologising For Being Themselves

The fan's dad wrote an incredibly sweet note to Shawn's team on a napkin, asking for him to sign a sticker and of course the 'Stitches' star came through...

Realising how approaching him could cause a scene, the dad wrote, "Hi, not trying to create a spectacle, but, I love my daughter and my loves Shawn, any chance I could ask you to have him sign a sticker I purchased for her in Nashville? Her name is Sadie. If not, I understand but it would truly make her day, thanks, Matthew, 18C."

> Download our app to keep up to date with all your Shawn Mendes news.

He even put the seat number on the note! Too cute.

Shawn Mendes' relationship with his fans is always one thing that truly stands out when discussing the young singer. It was only last week that he playfully trolled his fanbase when it came to not understanding their slang.

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes life-sized cardboard cut outs are here and fans are going wild

Shawn Mendes Fans Are Going Crazy For These Life-Size Cardboard Cutouts
Shawn Mendes' autograph on a sticker

This Dad Had A Genius Way of Getting Shawn Mendes' Autograph For His Daughter
Sigrid wants to collab with Shawn Mendes.

WATCH: Sigrid Reveals She Wouldn't Rule Out A Collab With Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes recently released a remix of his single 'Lost In Japan' alongside Zedd

Shawn Mendes Pretends Not To Understand Twitter Slang To 'Bug Fans'
Shawn Mendes fan's voice memo tattoo

A Fan Got A Tattoo Of A Shawn Mendes Voice Memo He Recorded For Her

More News

See more More News

BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in Novermber 2018

BTS Become Youngest Ever Recipients Of Huge Award From President Of South Korea
Nothing like third wheeling, eh Nick Jonas?

8 Signs You’re The Eternally Single One Of Your Friendship Group
Kady McDermott slams surgery accusations in Instagram statement

WATCH: Kady McDermott Slams 'Face Transplant' Accusations In Furious Instagram Rant
BTS' 'Burn The Stage' move is set to be released on 15th November 2018

BTS Fans Freak Out After Spotting Surprise 'Burn The Stage' Movie Posters
Liam Payne reminisced on the time a fan stole his red Calvin Klein boxers.

Never Forget The Time This Fan Stole Liam Payne’s Actual Underwear From His Balcony In Australia