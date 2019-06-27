Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas & Shawn Mendes Reveal Their Bromance On Instagram

27 June 2019, 14:39

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas and Shawn Mendesa
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas and Shawn Mendesa. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Finneas have been sharing kind words to one another on Instagram after the Canadian reached out about Billie's brother's music.

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas has replied to Shawn Mendes after the 'Treat You Better' star penned an Insta story post dedicated to the 21 year old singer.

Shawn Mendes is currently setting the pop world alight with his latest Camila Cabello collaboration 'Señorita' however took time out to congratulate Finneas on his music.

Shawn Mendes Talking About How Much He Loves Emma Watson Has Made Us Fall In Love With Him All Over Again

Shawn Mendes is a big fan of Finneas
Shawn Mendes is a big fan of Finneas. Picture: Getty

Shawn wrote, "Hey Finneas, I just got completely lost and overwhelmed by your music. Thank you for reminding me to always be real and raw when writing songs. You're so great dude".

Finneas was quick to return the compliment: “Shawn, who I have only met in person once, embodies so many things every artist should emulate."

He added, "An incredible singer and songwriter, a tireless worker, a lover of so much music, a kind and grateful person and a giver of kindness and support to those around him.”

Anyone else hoping for a Billie/Finneas/Shawn collab? YES PLEASE!

Billie Eilish Fans Defend The Singer After She's Objectified For Wearing A Tank Top

