Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas & Shawn Mendes Reveal Their Bromance On Instagram

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas and Shawn Mendesa. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Finneas have been sharing kind words to one another on Instagram after the Canadian reached out about Billie's brother's music.

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas has replied to Shawn Mendes after the 'Treat You Better' star penned an Insta story post dedicated to the 21 year old singer.

Shawn Mendes is currently setting the pop world alight with his latest Camila Cabello collaboration 'Señorita' however took time out to congratulate Finneas on his music.

Shawn Mendes is a big fan of Finneas. Picture: Getty

Shawn wrote, "Hey Finneas, I just got completely lost and overwhelmed by your music. Thank you for reminding me to always be real and raw when writing songs. You're so great dude".

Finneas posted these amazing words about Shawn on his Instagram as a reply to what he posted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLsw4aGkqm — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) June 27, 2019

Finneas was quick to return the compliment: “Shawn, who I have only met in person once, embodies so many things every artist should emulate."

He added, "An incredible singer and songwriter, a tireless worker, a lover of so much music, a kind and grateful person and a giver of kindness and support to those around him.”

Anyone else hoping for a Billie/Finneas/Shawn collab? YES PLEASE!

