Billie Eilish Fans Defend The Singer After She's Objectified For Wearing A Tank Top

24 June 2019, 12:50 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 14:34

Billie Eilish fans defend the singer as she's objectified for her outfit
Billie Eilish fans defend the singer as she's objectified for her outfit. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @BillieEilish

Billie Eilish has faced objectifying comments after being spotted in a tank top, something the singer has deliberately attempted to avoid.

Billie Eilish's fans have leapt to the singer's defence after she was spotted in a tank top, a rare choice of clothing for the star, who has openly confessed to wearing baggy clothes to prevent anyone from having an opinion about her body.

Billie Eilish Gets 'Annoyed' By People Calling Her The 'Face Of Pop'

A twitter user posted a shot of the singer and commenting 'Billie Eilish is thick', which is ironically exactly the phrasing she used when explaining why she only wears baggy clothes- to stop people forming any kind of opinion on her body.'

She explained during her Calvin Klein campaign interview: "That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath."

"Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat a**, she's got a fat a**'".

Fans quickly pointed out that the objectifying post is exactly what the 17-year-old has sought to avoid as well as reasserting that she's a minor but regardless, no one should ever be talking about her like that.

One Twitter user wrote: "billie eilish literally said she wears baggy clothes so she doesn’t get sexualized and the minute she shows some skin y’all sexualize her? gross."

Part of her trademark style is baggy skater shorts and bowling shirts, chains and plenty of designer brands, all of which is part of her desire to not have people's eyes analysing her, which has sadly happened in this case.

