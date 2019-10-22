Shawn Mendes Proves He's The Nicest Guy In Music Whilst In Australia

22 October 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 22 October 2019, 14:09

Shawn Mendes meeting fans in Australia
Shawn Mendes meeting fans in Australia. Picture: Twitter: @JoshuaHxnds / Getty

Shawn Mendes fans are praising the Canadian popstar for his politeness whilst meeting the public during the Australian leg of his tour.

With eight shows left of the Australian leg of his tour, Shawn Mendes has been taking some time to chill out down under; visiting quokkas in Rottnest Island and more recently chilling out on a private boat.

Of course, when Shawn Mendes turns up in your town, there are going to be a LOT of fans taking videos and photos. However, one video of the 'Señorita' star has shown just how much of a gent he really is.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Have Bond-Touch Bracelets For Long Distance Relationships

Shawn Mendes and a quokka pose for a selfie
Shawn Mendes and a quokka pose for a selfie. Picture: Instagram

The video shows Shawn chilling out on a private yacht with his family and friends before disembarking and thanking every single member of the staff with handshake. Manners really don't cost a thing!

One fan wrote, "Look how he thanks every single person as he leaves what a sweetheart".

Shawn has also been meeting fans around town before hitting the Perth Arena stage later tonight (23rd October). An onlooker tweeted, "Shawn was spreading positivity & love for his fans yesterday" - what else would you expect from Mr. Mendes... what. A. Bae.

