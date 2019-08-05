Shawn Mendes Fans Have Planned Sweet 21st Birthday Surprise

Shawn Mendes fans have planned a 21st birthday surprise. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes' fans have planned an incredibly sweet surprise for the singer ahead of his 21st birthday.

We're constantly in awe of how much Shawn Mendes has achieved in his career already - even more so when you remember that he's not even turned 21 years old yet!

Shawn celebrates his 21st birthday on Thursday (8th August) and his fans are demonstrating just how thoughtful they are by arranging a number of surprises for the singer.

The first 'birthday project' is a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) - a charity that Shawn supports - with a goal of raising $500 for the organisation.

The second project involves fans handwriting 'Happy Birthday' notes to Shawn. The handwritten notes from around the world will be brought together and presented to Shawn on his birthday.

A new Twitter account @shawns21st has been created to organise the birthday presents so keep an eye on the page this Thursday to see the surprises be revealed to Shawn.

Shawn Mendes In Concert - Louisville, KY. Picture: Getty

Something that has already made Shawn's birthday week that little bit better is his and Camila Cabello's song 'Señorita' spending an impressive sixth week running at Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40.

Shawn and Camila are rumoured to be dating following the collaboration so we're excited to see what Camila arranges for his landmark birthday too.

