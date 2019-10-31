Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Not Dating Anyone’, Putting An End To Niall Horan And Ex Samuel Krost Romance Rumours

Selena is SINGLE! Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez has made it clear that she is single.

Selena Gomez can’t go anywhere with a guy without people assuming she’s dating them.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer was most recently spotted out and about with her ex Samuel Krost, and it didn’t take long for rumours to begin to swirl that they were more than friends.

Selena Gomez Deletes Kim Kardashian Post & Replaces With 'Ride Or Die' Taylor Swift Tribute

She’s also been linked to One Direction’s Niall Horan in recent months, after the pair were spotted hanging out in the same circle of friends.

However, Taylor Swift’s BFF wants everyone to know she is absolutely single and has been for two years.

She recently took to her Instagram story to make this crystal clear, writing: “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on Gods timing not mine.”

Selena is often open and honest with her fans on social media.

Earlier this month, she shared a make-up free photograph of herself curled up in bed looking super sad and she was praised for ‘sharing her most vulnerable times’.

One follower wrote: “You’ve been a source of inspiration to so many of us. We love you Selena. Thanks for opening up and sharing your most vulnerable times with us.”

Selena rebased her long-awaited single ’Lose You To Love Me’ on October 23rd, with critics are calling her ‘most vulnerable’ track yet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News