Selena Gomez Moves On From Justin Bieber After Getting Rid Of Bikes They Rode Together

Selena has started a new chapter. Picture: PA

Selena Gomez was photographed getting rid of the bikes she famously rode with Justin Bieber in 2017.

Selena Gomez has been continuing her new era of self-love by getting rid of the bikes she rode with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

A moving van was spotted outside of her LA house, where she had seemingly packed up her old things, including two black and pastel blue bicycles - which Jelena fans will know was their 'thing'.

WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Deep About Being In Love On 'Reflections'

The pair were seen riding around together in October 2017 during their on-again-off-again relationship, and it was their last public outing before calling it quits a few months later, in 2018.

Selena and Justin Bieber enjoying a morning bike ride in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/YYD6FbHRky — Selena Gomez Island (@GomezIsland) November 1, 2017

Selena recently spoke to NPR in an interview where she explained the ‘emotional abuse’ she experienced in her relationship with the ‘Yummy’ star.

When asked if she saw their romance as ‘one of the harder parts' of her life, she said: “No, because I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.

"I think that [emotional abuse is] something that — I had to find a way to understand as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.

“As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

JB & Selena broke up in 2018. Picture: PA

Justin and Selena started dating in 2011 and rumours that he had ‘cheated’ caused them to part ways for four years.

The exes reconciled in 2015 before he moved on with Hailey Baldwin, and Selena dated 'Blinding Lights' singer, The Weeknd.

They reunited one last time in 2017 before eventually going their separate ways for good.

Since then, the ‘Rare’ hitmaker took a break from music and returned in 2019 to open up about their split in ‘Lose You To Love Me’.

Download our free app to make sure you keep up with the latest Selena Gomez news!