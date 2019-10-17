Miley Cyrus Tattoo Guide: All Of The 'Slide Away' Singer's Ink Revealed

Miley Cyrus is the queen of tattoos and it’s hard to keep up with all of her body art.

Miley Cyrus fans are always talking about the singer’s impressive ink as she updates it so frequently.

The 26-year-old has been telling us since her Hannah Montana days that she’s a Rockstar, and it’s safe to say no one does it better than her.

From small tats to pieces of writing, the ‘She is Miley Cyrus’ star knows how to decorate her body and we are so here for it!

Here’s an (almost) full guide to cover all of Miley’s tattoos:

Neck

- She added a ‘92’ on the back of her neck, captioning the picture: “Year of the monkey.”

Arms

- The singer, who has been dating Cody Simpson for a matter of weeks, joined her 22-year-old beau in getting matching tattoos – they weren’t the same ink, but they did get them at the same time. Miley opted for a ‘Rock N Roll Heart’ on her upper arm

- Earlier on in the year she inked the lyrics, ‘my head was feeling scared but my heart was feeling free’, from a rock band, Pixie’s, song ‘The Thing’.

- She has a drawing of her dog, Emu and a line of ‘ancient symbols found on rock walls’ as captioned by and both tattooed by artist, Dr Woo.

- An array of small tats including: another pet tatt of her deceased fish, Pablow, a crescent moon, smiley face, sacred Hindu symbol 'Om', avocado, curved claw, roman numerals ‘VIIXCI', a drawing by Leonardo Da Vinci of an anatomical hear, an anchor & Crossed arrows on her elbow that represent the Native American symbol of friendship.

- The word ‘Wükong’ for her younger brother, Braison, after admitting it was her nickname for him.

- ‘Love never dies’ on her bicep.

- A cat head on her elbow.- ‘Katz’ on the back of her arm for her BFF Katy Weaver.

- A heart with ‘WA’ inside, which many speculate to be a tribute for Woody Allen.

- A Vegemite jar which was said to be honouring her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth’s Aussie roots – he also has a similar design on his ankle.

- A portrait of her grandmother ‘Mammie’, designed by Kat Von D, which she posted on Twitter, saying: “Because I am her favorite & she is mine.”

- To honour her father, Billy Ray, and singer Johnny Cash, she explained in an interview: “I’ve got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a little girl that says, ‘I’m in your corner.’”

- Theodore Roosevelt quote on her forearm, reading: “so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

Hands

- ‘1961’ on her hand as a tribute to her dad’s birth year.

- Heart

- Evil eye

- Alien head

- Watermelon slice

- ‘BAD’ as a tribute to Michael Jackson

Torso

- A dream catcher, symbolising her siblings & protecting them.

- ‘Just Breathe’ on her rib.

- A tribute to her late dog, Floyd, and the words: “With a little help from my fwiends,’.

- A naked woman holding a baby, which she inked whilst on holiday with her then-boyfriend, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Legs

- A smiley face inked by her BFF Cheyne Thomas, who has a matching one done by the singer.

- A skull on her right ankle.

But who's counting?

