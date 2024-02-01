When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

1 February 2024, 17:17 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 17:21

Squid Game season two is coming soon
Squid Game season two is coming out in 2024. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Squid Game season two is coming out in 2024, Netflix have confirmed. Who's in the cast and what will happen? Here's the latest news.

It didn't take long for mania to surround the viral hit that was Squid Game – upon its release in September 2021 it was nearly impossible to scroll online without seeing post after post about the thrilling show!

Netlfix’s K-drama quickly skyrocketed to the streaming platform's prime spot, with fans soon asking: “Will there be a second series?” And we can finally say for sure that there will be – and it's coming out in 2024!

Squid Game was renewed for season two shortly after its first series’ success, even sparking a spin-off in the form of a reality show; Squid Game: The Challenge.

Here’s everything we know about season 2 of Squid Game, including the release date and trailer.

Squid Game is one of Netflix's most viral shows of September
Squid Game is one of Netflix's most viral shows of 2021. Picture: Netflix

When is Squid Game season 2 coming out?

Squid Game season two is coming out later this year, Netflix have confirmed! While a more specific release date is yet to be announced, we do know we can expect it at some point in 2024.

What will happen in Squid Game season two?

The show’s director Hwang did confirm that Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist of the first season (played by Lee Jung-jae), will make a return in season two of the series and reprise his role.

He told the Associated Press: “I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

Squid Game director, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed another season
Squid Game director, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed another season. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season two?

In the first teaser trailer for Squid Game season two Gi-hun, still with his red hair, is seen on the phone. The person on the line tells him: “You will regret your decision” and he sternly responds: “I will find you. No matter what it takes.”

It comes after the first series ended with Gi-hun turning his back on his plans to move to America, literally walking away from the aeroplane to no doubt find out more about why the Squid Games were started and who else is behind the operation.

Watch the trailer for Squid Game series 2 below!

Watch the teaser for Squid Game season 2

Who is in the cast of Squid Game season 2?

The cast members returning for Squid Game season 2:

  • Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun (player 456)
  • Lee Byung-hun will be reprising his role as the Front Man
  • Wi Ha-joon will be returning as police detective Jun-ho
  • Gong Yoo will also be coming back as the recruiter

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides seem to be in a feud

What Happened Between Georgia Steel And Joanna Chimonides?

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman live together

Love Island Fans Are Just Realising Something About Tom Clare And Casey O’Gorman

Barry has even played a gangster in Top Boy

What TV Shows And Films Has Barry Keoghan Been In? Here's Why You Recognise Him

The GRAMMYs take place on 4th February

How To Watch The 2024 Grammys In The UK

Who is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides?

Love Island All Stars' Joanna Chimonides: Age, Ex-Boyfriends & What Happened On Series 5

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman walking into the villa alongside a shocked picture of Georgia Harrison

What Happened Between Love Island's Georgia Harrison And Bombshell Casey O'Gorman?

Tom Clare could be set for more drama on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island's Tom Clare Set For More Drama With Georgia S And Molly Smith After Bombshell Arrival
Love Island's Casey O'Gorman is hoping the All Stars villa brings him some romantic lucj

Love Island All Stars Casey O'Gorman Age, Ex-Girlfriends And What Happened In Series 9

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

Love Island Molly Smith is back in the villa for a second time

Love Island All Stars Molly Smith: Age, Surgery And What Happened In Series Six

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits