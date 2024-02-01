When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Squid Game season two is coming out in 2024. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game season two is coming out in 2024, Netflix have confirmed. Who's in the cast and what will happen? Here's the latest news.

It didn't take long for mania to surround the viral hit that was Squid Game – upon its release in September 2021 it was nearly impossible to scroll online without seeing post after post about the thrilling show!

Netlfix’s K-drama quickly skyrocketed to the streaming platform's prime spot, with fans soon asking: “Will there be a second series?” And we can finally say for sure that there will be – and it's coming out in 2024!

Squid Game was renewed for season two shortly after its first series’ success, even sparking a spin-off in the form of a reality show; Squid Game: The Challenge.

Here’s everything we know about season 2 of Squid Game, including the release date and trailer.

Squid Game is one of Netflix's most viral shows of 2021. Picture: Netflix

When is Squid Game season 2 coming out?

Squid Game season two is coming out later this year, Netflix have confirmed! While a more specific release date is yet to be announced, we do know we can expect it at some point in 2024.

What will happen in Squid Game season two?

The show’s director Hwang did confirm that Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist of the first season (played by Lee Jung-jae), will make a return in season two of the series and reprise his role.

He told the Associated Press: “I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

Squid Game director, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed another season. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season two?

In the first teaser trailer for Squid Game season two Gi-hun, still with his red hair, is seen on the phone. The person on the line tells him: “You will regret your decision” and he sternly responds: “I will find you. No matter what it takes.”

It comes after the first series ended with Gi-hun turning his back on his plans to move to America, literally walking away from the aeroplane to no doubt find out more about why the Squid Games were started and who else is behind the operation.

Watch the trailer for Squid Game series 2 below!

Watch the teaser for Squid Game season 2

Who is in the cast of Squid Game season 2?

The cast members returning for Squid Game season 2:

Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun (player 456)

Lee Byung-hun will be reprising his role as the Front Man

Wi Ha-joon will be returning as police detective Jun-ho

Gong Yoo will also be coming back as the recruiter

