Squid Game Nearly Had An Entirely Different Ending

What was Squid Game's alternate ending? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here's the lowdown on Squid Game's season one alternate ending – how different was the storyline supposed to be?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Squid Game took international audiences by storm upon its release in September, and the K-drama mania hasn't quite died down!

It was announced earlier this week that a second season of the Netflix thriller is getting the green light – and we can't wait.

Squid Game Season 2 Cast: Who Will Be In The Next Series?

In the wake of the exciting news, fans have been surprised to learn that season one nearly had a different ending entirely.

Here's how the finale nearly took a very different turn...

Squid Game nearly ended very differently. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game nearly concluded with just one season and its alternate ending would have ensured that audiences wouldn't be treated to a second instalment of the show.

Director and writer behind the survival drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he first intended the story to end.

He revealed: "We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending.

"There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was, of course, the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera."

Squid Game has been renewed for a second season. Picture: Netflix

Upon binging the series, fans quickly theorised that a follow-up season must be imminent as Seong Gi-hun's (number 456) storyline was left open-ended.

Gi hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, chose to stay in South Korea as he took justice into his own hands, instead of following his daughter to the United States.

Dong-hyuk spoke freely on the writing process of the show, telling the publication: "We constantly asked ourselves, 'Is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness?'"

Squid Game was nearly a limited series. Picture: Netflix

Ultimately, the creators decided to have their main protagonist stick around to take on the Squid Games – and luckily for us that means we get a second season!

No date has been confirmed for when the show will return for another series on the streaming platform.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital