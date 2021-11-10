Squid Game Season 2 Cast: Who Will Be In The Next Series?

10 November 2021, 16:39

Squid Game's creator is working on series 2
Squid Game's creator is working on series 2. Picture: Netflix
Squid Game’s creator has confirmed he’s planning season two, but which cast members will be returning?

Squid Game broke records in becoming one of the most-watched series on Netflix earlier this year, so of course the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is already plotting a follow-up series.

After he confirmed he’s working on season two, fans are already wondering about which cast members could return.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date As New Series Confirmed

It might prove tricky in reviving the original characters however, given that many of them don’t make it to the end of the final episode.

Squid Game was one of Netflix's most successful shows
Squid Game was one of Netflix's most successful shows. Picture: Netflix
A lot of Netflix fans' favourite characters died in Squid Game
A lot of Netflix fans' favourite characters died in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the cast of Squid Game season 2?

There’s one cast member we know definitely will be returning to Squid Game series two, and that’s Lee Jung-jae, who played main character Seong Gi-hun.

After winning the Squid Games, he returned home with his millions of Korean won and began his new life, dying his hair red and preparing to visit his daughter in the USA.

However, after noticing the same man who recruited him for the games playing the red and blue card game with another passenger at the train station, Gi-hun was drawn back into the experience, turning away from his awaiting flight to LA.

Gi-hun found himself drawn back to the world of Squid Game
Gi-hun found was recruited into Squid Game with the blue and red card game. Picture: Netflix

As those who binged series one will know, Kang Sae-byeok (played by HoYeon Jung) sadly died, while Cho Sang-Woo (Park Hae Soo) took his own life.

Oh II-nam (Oh Yeong-su), who Gi-hun befriended, also passed away at the end of the series, after it was revealed he was the creator behind the games.

Another character we could see again however is Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-Joon) after he was shot by his brother The Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun), with fans believing he never actually died.

