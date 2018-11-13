Little Mix Were Told To 'Flirt' To Get Their Music Played In The US By Their Label

Little Mix have spoken candidly about the difficulties they've faced in the music industry, from being told to 'flirt' with influential music figures to get their music played in the US, to being told to stay away from writing their own music with ASOS magazine.

Little Mix have revealed the ways in which they encountered sexism in the music industry and that their label attempted to make them flirt with influential figures in the music industry to get their music played on the radio in the US in a candid interview with ASOS magazine.

Speaking to the fashion magazine, Jade explained their experience in the US, saying: “We went to a radio event in America, full of VIPs. Someone from the label said, ‘Go and flirt with all those important men.’”

“I was like, ‘F*** off. Why have I got to go in and flirt to get my song on the radio?”

She went on to talk discouragement they met about being involved in their own music throughout the years, saying: “In the beginning, we were told we shouldn’t be involved in our music videos. One producer told us we shouldn’t be writing, we should just be given songs.”

Jesy explained the importance of being involved with writing songs in LM5 because of the hard time she had when the band first started out.

She said: “When I first started out, I struggled. I never thought I would get over thinking people thought certain things about me. I still get upset when I talk about it.”

“I’ll never get those years back. I was so miserable, I should have been enjoying my f***ing life. This is why we feel so passionate about what we’re saying on this album”.

