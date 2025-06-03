Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

3 June 2025, 12:18

Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Jesse Grant/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus are now on good terms again but they were estranged for multiple years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her fallout with her father Billy Ray Cyrus and how they mended their relationship.

You don't have to be a Miley Cyrus fan to know that there was drama in the Cyrus household. Back in 2022, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus officially got divorced. A rift appeared when Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023. Miley and her siblings Trace and Brandi attended the wedding but Noah and her brother Braison did not.

On top of that, Noah appeared to throw digs at Miley online and Miley later used her 2024 Grammy's speech as an opportunity to thank her boyfriend Maxx Morando, her mum and Brandi but pointedly left out her dad and Noah. Ending the speech, Miley quipped: "Anyone else?...I don't think I forgot anyone."

Miley has since patched things up with her dad and Noah but now she's explained why she fell out with Billy Ray.

Miley Cyrus reads out her daily schedule from when she was 13

When asked if she's still "estranged" from her father, Miley told The New York Times: "No. I think timing is everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents. My mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life. Being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard."

Discussing how the fallout started, Miley added: "I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain." Appearing on Call Her Daddy in 2024, Tish explained that she endured a lot of "disrespect" in her marriage with Billy Ray and eventually had enough.

As for how she managed to amend things with her dad, Miley said: "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness too, I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I’m being an adult about it."

She continued: "At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."

Billy Ray is currently in a relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus in 2017
Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus in 2017. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Miley also said that becoming more famous than her father affected their relationship as well: "That has added a level of complexity within my family, for sure. I think it would be hard for anybody with a dream to see somebody else achieving theirs in a way that you see for yourself. But I do think love conquered all."

She ended by saying: "He can still find the pride in me. But it would be delusional for any of us to think that that doesn’t add a level of complication to our already complicated dynamic."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress Breaks Down Every Song On 'Fancy That' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has bought back her masters.

Taylor Swift reveals she bought back her masters in emotional message to fans

Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released

Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Hot On Capital

JoJo Siwa shuts down Chris Hughes "PR relationship" accusations

JoJo Siwa addresses Chris Hughes "PR relationship" claims after confirming romance

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

'Love Island: A Decade of Love' full lineup revealed

Love Island

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' clues so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Why Taylor Swift is no longer releasing the full re-record

Taylor Swift

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

Love Island

Will Ellie be in The Last of Us season 3? Here's what Bella Ramsey has said about their future in the show

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3

TV & Film

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show.

Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

TV & Film

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

TV & Film

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch