3 June 2025, 12:33

JoJo Siwa addresses Chris Hughes "PR relationship" claims after confirming romance. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, ITV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa has shut down accusations that her relationship with Chris Hughes is fake.

JoJo Siwa has addressed claims she's in a "PR relationship" with Chris Hughes after announcing that they're dating.

After weeks of speculation, internet icon JoJo Siwa has officially confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with Love Island winner Chris Hughes. Speaking exclusively to Capital Buzz yesterday (Jun 2), JoJo said: "I’m sure it’s no secret to people, I am in a lovely relationship with a sweet boy named Christopher Hughes."

The news comes soon after JoJo (21) and Chris (32) became close friends on Celebrity Big Brother. Following the competition, JoJo broke up with her partner Kath Ebbs and was later seen spending her time with Chris and even kissing each other in Mexico. Chris also posted a photo of them in bed on Snapchat.

Now, JoJo has hit back at accusations that she's in a fake relationship with Chris for the sake of media attention.

Is JoJo Siwa dating Chris Hughes?

Discussing how her relationship with Chris has changed, JoJo told The Guardian: "It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

When asked about people calling the relationship a PR stunt, JoJo added: "Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now."

She added: "Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never been in pain from smiling so much.”

Chris Hughes shares Snapchat with JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes shares Snapchat with JoJo Siwa. Picture: Chris Hughes via Snapchat

And JoJo isn't the only one grinning from ear to ear over her new relationship. In a recent interview with the House of Cavani, Chris was asked about his current relationship status and he said: "Happy, that's my relationship status. It's happy... It's just happy."

When asked about JoJo specifically, he added: "She's just my favourite person, we've had so many questions from everyone about JoJo. But yeah she's just my favourite human and someone I can literally talk about relentlessly."

Talking about them being apart, he said: "I miss her, my stomach was rumbling earlier, I keep getting stomach rumbles. I always get that when I have separation anxiety."

