Jade explains true story behind 'FUFN' lyrics and meaning

JADE tells us all about 'FUFN' and gets a wholesome surprise from her boyfriend!

By Abbie Reynolds

Jade told Capital that 'FUFN' was inspired by a dream about her boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

Friday, 14th March is a good day because it's the day Jade treated us to another solo single as she gears up for her debut solo album. Following the release of tracks like 'Angel Of My Dreams' and 'IT Girl', 'FUFN' had a lot to live up to, but boy does it!

After weeks - if not months - of dropping breadcrumbs about the song, Jade finally released 'FUFN' and joined Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to hear its radio edit for the first time ever.

Listening to the clean version of the track, Jade's face lit up as she admitted it was 'a little bit weird' to hear the song in this way. She then went on to give us the tea on how the song truly came about. She described 'FUFN' as her "big, all guns blazing, going for it pop song".

Jade listened to 'FUFN' on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Is 'FUFN' about Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Kind of! Well, Jade admitted that the concept of the song came about after she had a dream where Jordan cheated on her and she woke up still fuming. We've all been there!

Talking about how she brought the idea to her co-writer and fellow artist Raye, Jade explained: "I had this concept written down and it stemmed from having a dream about my boyfriend cheating on me and waking up the next day fuming.

"So that's how it kind of began and then me and Raye brainstormed about how to make it more about a big argument you have [when] you know it's not the end but you really want to let them have it in that moment."

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attend the Sony Music BRIT Awards 2025 After Party. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the interview, Capital arranged for Jade's biggest fan, a certain 'Jay from London', to leave her a voice note. This was of course her boyfriend Jordan.

He said: "Hi my name's Jay and I'm from London, and I wanna say that 'FUFN' is quite possibly the most incredible song I've ever heard.

"Purely because it's really easy to have arguments in cars and I feel seen and heard knowing that those arguments don't have to last forever and that people can end up in really fantastic relationships if they put their mind to it."

Okay, so not only did we get a pop banger we're also getting some solid relationship advice from Jade and Jordan here.

Jade added: "When I first played him this song he was like, 'Is this about me?' I was like, no it's about past relationships or anyone really that deserves a piece of my mind."

Jade gets a selfie with Jordan North. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Who wrote Jade's 'FUFN'?

Jade co-wrote 'FUFN' with 'Genesis' singer Raye. Talking to Capital Breakfast, she explained: "I wrote it with Raye, produced by Dave Hamelin in LA.

"I love working with Raye, we've wrote a bunch of stuff for the album and I think we just really gel because, as we know, she's also an artist and a songwriter so she understands what it means to really show everyone your identity through your music.

"We had a lot of fun writing it. And this to me is sort of my big, all guns blazing, going for it pop song."

Jade's 'FUFN' lyrics in full:

INTRO

Oh

VERSE 1

You always think you know me best, you don't

I need you to listen, but you won't

Talkin' to you when you cut me off

Usually I'd brush this off

Something stirred down inside my bones (Ah)

I smile and wave when we're at this event

Once we leave, I will not play pretend

You said things that you will regret

Once you see me lose my head

Hurt me now and all I see is red

You know you've pushed me to the edge

CHORUS

I'm gettin' out the car, I slam the door

We've done this shit before, I ain't doin' it tonight

Baby, back off of my face right now

Don't you tell me to calm down

No more words, just "F you" for now

I drank too much tonight, I'm cryin', I'm tired

We know it's not goodbye, but it's for tonight

Baby, back off of my face right now

Don't you tell me to calm down

Love you, but tonight you let me down (Down)

No more words, just "F you" for now

VERSE 2

Hand on heart, I always put you first (First, first, first)

Even when it's more than you deserve (You deserve)

I moved my world to fit you in (Ah, ah)

I let you leave, I let you back in (Ah, ah)

You had your go, now baby, it's my turn (Turn, turn)

Forgive me for the words I'm 'bout to say (Say, say, say)

I'm about to hit you with the worst of me

I don't want your angry text

I don't want your sorry sex

I just want you out my f-----' face

Don't tell me to chill out, not today

CHORUS

I'm gettin' out the car, I slam the door

We've done this shit before, I ain't doin' it tonight

Baby, back off of my face right now

Don't you tell me to calm down

No more words, just "F you" for now

I drank too much tonight, I'm cryin', I'm tired (No)

We know it's not goodbye, but it's for tonight

Baby, back off of my face right now

Don't you tell me to calm down

Love you, but tonight you let me down (Down)

No more words, just "F you" for now

BRIDGE

I pray tomorrow we'll be okay

We'll be okay

Ayy, ayy, price to pay

Pride comes first till you fall for me

Don't walk away, just walk away

Don't walk away, just walk away

Don't walk away, just walk away (Walk away)

Don't walk away

CHORUS

I'm gettin' out the car, I slam the door

We've done this shit before, I ain't doin' it tonight

Baby, back off of my face right now

Don't you tell me to calm down

No more words, just "F you" for now (Now)

I drank too much tonight, I'm cryin', I'm tired (Tired)

We know it's not goodbye, but it's for tonight

Baby, back off of my face right now

Don't you tell me to calm down

Love you, but tonight you let me down (You let me down)

No more words, just "F you" for now (Now)

No more words, just "F you" for now

