Exclusive

Jade explains true story behind 'FUFN' lyrics and meaning

14 March 2025, 07:50 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 11:35

JADE tells us all about 'FUFN' and gets a wholesome surprise from her boyfriend!

By Abbie Reynolds

Jade told Capital that 'FUFN' was inspired by a dream about her boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Friday, 14th March is a good day because it's the day Jade treated us to another solo single as she gears up for her debut solo album. Following the release of tracks like 'Angel Of My Dreams' and 'IT Girl', 'FUFN' had a lot to live up to, but boy does it!

After weeks - if not months - of dropping breadcrumbs about the song, Jade finally released 'FUFN' and joined Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to hear its radio edit for the first time ever.

Listening to the clean version of the track, Jade's face lit up as she admitted it was 'a little bit weird' to hear the song in this way. She then went on to give us the tea on how the song truly came about. She described 'FUFN' as her "big, all guns blazing, going for it pop song".

Jade listened to 'FUFN' with Capital Breakfast
Jade listened to 'FUFN' on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Is 'FUFN' about Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Kind of! Well, Jade admitted that the concept of the song came about after she had a dream where Jordan cheated on her and she woke up still fuming. We've all been there!

Talking about how she brought the idea to her co-writer and fellow artist Raye, Jade explained: "I had this concept written down and it stemmed from having a dream about my boyfriend cheating on me and waking up the next day fuming.

"So that's how it kind of began and then me and Raye brainstormed about how to make it more about a big argument you have [when] you know it's not the end but you really want to let them have it in that moment."

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attend the Sony Music BRIT Awards 2025 After Party
Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attend the Sony Music BRIT Awards 2025 After Party. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the interview, Capital arranged for Jade's biggest fan, a certain 'Jay from London', to leave her a voice note. This was of course her boyfriend Jordan.

He said: "Hi my name's Jay and I'm from London, and I wanna say that 'FUFN' is quite possibly the most incredible song I've ever heard.

"Purely because it's really easy to have arguments in cars and I feel seen and heard knowing that those arguments don't have to last forever and that people can end up in really fantastic relationships if they put their mind to it."

Okay, so not only did we get a pop banger we're also getting some solid relationship advice from Jade and Jordan here.

Jade added: "When I first played him this song he was like, 'Is this about me?' I was like, no it's about past relationships or anyone really that deserves a piece of my mind."

Jade gets a selfie with Jordan North
Jade gets a selfie with Jordan North. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Who wrote Jade's 'FUFN'?

Jade co-wrote 'FUFN' with 'Genesis' singer Raye. Talking to Capital Breakfast, she explained: "I wrote it with Raye, produced by Dave Hamelin in LA.

"I love working with Raye, we've wrote a bunch of stuff for the album and I think we just really gel because, as we know, she's also an artist and a songwriter so she understands what it means to really show everyone your identity through your music.

"We had a lot of fun writing it. And this to me is sort of my big, all guns blazing, going for it pop song."

Jade's 'FUFN' lyrics in full:

INTRO
Oh

VERSE 1
You always think you know me best, you don't
I need you to listen, but you won't
Talkin' to you when you cut me off
Usually I'd brush this off
Something stirred down inside my bones (Ah)
I smile and wave when we're at this event
Once we leave, I will not play pretend
You said things that you will regret
Once you see me lose my head
Hurt me now and all I see is red
You know you've pushed me to the edge

CHORUS
I'm gettin' out the car, I slam the door
We've done this shit before, I ain't doin' it tonight
Baby, back off of my face right now
Don't you tell me to calm down
No more words, just "F you" for now
I drank too much tonight, I'm cryin', I'm tired
We know it's not goodbye, but it's for tonight
Baby, back off of my face right now
Don't you tell me to calm down
Love you, but tonight you let me down (Down)
No more words, just "F you" for now

VERSE 2
Hand on heart, I always put you first (First, first, first)
Even when it's more than you deserve (You deserve)
I moved my world to fit you in (Ah, ah)
I let you leave, I let you back in (Ah, ah)
You had your go, now baby, it's my turn (Turn, turn)
Forgive me for the words I'm 'bout to say (Say, say, say)
I'm about to hit you with the worst of me
I don't want your angry text
I don't want your sorry sex
I just want you out my f-----' face
Don't tell me to chill out, not today

CHORUS
I'm gettin' out the car, I slam the door
We've done this shit before, I ain't doin' it tonight
Baby, back off of my face right now
Don't you tell me to calm down
No more words, just "F you" for now
I drank too much tonight, I'm cryin', I'm tired (No)
We know it's not goodbye, but it's for tonight
Baby, back off of my face right now
Don't you tell me to calm down
Love you, but tonight you let me down (Down)
No more words, just "F you" for now

BRIDGE
I pray tomorrow we'll be okay
We'll be okay
Ayy, ayy, price to pay
Pride comes first till you fall for me
Don't walk away, just walk away
Don't walk away, just walk away
Don't walk away, just walk away (Walk away)
Don't walk away

CHORUS
I'm gettin' out the car, I slam the door
We've done this shit before, I ain't doin' it tonight
Baby, back off of my face right now
Don't you tell me to calm down
No more words, just "F you" for now (Now)
I drank too much tonight, I'm cryin', I'm tired (Tired)
We know it's not goodbye, but it's for tonight
Baby, back off of my face right now
Don't you tell me to calm down
Love you, but tonight you let me down (You let me down)
No more words, just "F you" for now (Now)
No more words, just "F you" for now

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics meaning explained

The spicy meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics explained

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics meaning explained

What are Chappell Roan's 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Jake said the backlash over his photo ranking comments left him worried about his career.

MAFS Australia’s Jake ‘seriously worried’ about career after controversial photo ranking comments

TV & Film

Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Where is MAFS Australia 2025 filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

TV & Film

Justin Bieber says he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in surprising statement

Justin Bieber admits he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in shock statement

Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap

All the shocking MAFS Australia couple swaps

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

TV & Film

Who are Kylie Jenner's children?

Kylie Jenner's children: names, ages and adorable pictures

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Did MAFS Australia's Jacqui really win Miss New Zealand?

Did Jacqui from MAFS Australia really win Miss New Zealand?

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance
Adrian responded to domestic violence allegations that resurfaced during the show's production.

MAFS Australia's Adrian responds to domestic violence allegations

TV & Film

The Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating rumours explained.

Why is Louis Tomlinson linked to Zara McDermott? The dating rumours explained

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

TV & Film

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

TV & Film

Where is MAFS Australia's Katie now she's left the show?

Where is MAFS Australia’s Katie now?

TV & Film

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

TV & Film

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

TV & Film

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

TV & Film

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed a baby girl

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed their first baby

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch