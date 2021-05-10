How Did Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Get Her Scar?

10 May 2021, 13:21

Perrie Edwards Scar Asset

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards always proudly displays her stomach scar, but just how exactly did she get it in the first place?

Perrie Edwards' small scar is often visible in the outfits she performs in in her holiday snaps, so just how exactly did she get it?

It turns out, when Perrie was a child, she had to have multiple operations on her oesophagus because it was too small and in order for her to eat properly, surgery was necessary. She has previously spoken about it being an insecurity of hers, so it's great to see her being more confident about it.

Perrie Edwards Pregnant With First Baby With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie proudly showed off her scar during a trip to Mykonos, calling it 'beautiful' and posed for photographs with it clearly visible and people haven't stopped praising her for spreading an important message about body positivity.

 

Mermaids have freckles and scars too... embrace them. I think they’re beaut!

A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onJun 1, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

 Many fans can even relate to the 'Touch' singer...

We're living for Perrie embracing her trademark freckles and owning her scar!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson liked Perrie Edwards' baby announcement post

Jesy Nelson Sends Love To Perrie Edwards After Pregnancy Announcement

News

Who are Little Mix dating? Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade's boyfriends revealed.

Little Mix Boyfriends: Who Are Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Dating? From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain To Andre Gray
Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby together.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline: Pregnancy Announcement To Engagement Rumours
Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby

Perrie Edwards Pregnant With First Baby With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

News

Hot On Capital

Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo are among the stars with songs that have taken over TikTok

The Biggest Songs To Come Out Of The TikTok Machine

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby.

Perrie Edwards Pregnant: All The Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

News

Gigi Hadid has marked her first Mother's Day with her and Zayn Malik's daughter, baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Pictures Of Khai On First Mother’s Day With Her Baby Girl

News

Kim Kardashian had everyone zooming in on her feet in her latest upload

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail – On Her Toes Again

News

Tom Holland's back-up dance for Lip Sync Battle would have featured Britney Spears

Tom Holland Nearly Performed 'Oops!... I Did It Again' With Britney Spears On Lip Sync Battle

News

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her anxieties

Kendall Jenner Just Got Very Honest About Her Extreme Anxiety Battle

News