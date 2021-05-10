How Did Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Get Her Scar?

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards always proudly displays her stomach scar, but just how exactly did she get it in the first place?

Perrie Edwards' small scar is often visible in the outfits she performs in in her holiday snaps, so just how exactly did she get it?

It turns out, when Perrie was a child, she had to have multiple operations on her oesophagus because it was too small and in order for her to eat properly, surgery was necessary. She has previously spoken about it being an insecurity of hers, so it's great to see her being more confident about it.

Perrie proudly showed off her scar during a trip to Mykonos, calling it 'beautiful' and posed for photographs with it clearly visible and people haven't stopped praising her for spreading an important message about body positivity.

Many fans can even relate to the 'Touch' singer...

perrie embracing the scar on her stomach makes me so i was always so insecure of mine — naomi (@SOTTGUCCl) June 1, 2018

Perrie is owning her freckles and scar and i find it sooo beautiful and inspiring. What a queen pic.twitter.com/BoDOUHyDJc — SHAMSA (@ShamsaEdits) June 1, 2018

So proud to have an idol who help with things people are ashamed. I had heart surgery when I was 8 days and I have now a chest scar I am uncomfortable with and don't like to show. So thank you Perrie to make me learn to love me a little bit more and be confident pic.twitter.com/7qX5O88wFW — (@Loveyaedwards) June 1, 2018

We're living for Perrie embracing her trademark freckles and owning her scar!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital