Perrie Edwards’ Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours During Little Mix Holiday

People Spotted A Ring On Perrie Edwards' Ring Finger & Think She May Be Engaged. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is on a very romantic getaway with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Mykonos, and people have spied a ring on her ring finger and are speculating she may have gotten engaged...

Perrie Edwards has been giving us serious holiday envy with her posts from Mykonos, Greece, and now people have spotted what appears to be a ring on the Little Mix star's wedding finger and are getting all kinds of excited that she may have gotten engaged to her professional footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Posing with her beau on a boat, which she captioned 'the best day ever!', she leans over for a smooch, and on her hand is quite clearly a big old ring.

Perrie Edwards Kisses Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Holiday In Mykonos. Picture: Instagram

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice the jewellery and naturally began freaking out.

One user wrote: "Everyone STOP what you're doing Perrie is wearing a wedding ring in her post, it it FINALLY happening!!!" whilst another wrote: "Yaaaaas Perrie, knew my girl would get proposed to on his hol".

However, one savvy Twitter user pointed out that the camera 'flips' the image when it's taken, so the 'ring' finger in question would actually be on her right hand.

Sigh. We got really excited for a second there. But there's still time guys, and if not, Jade Thirlwall is just a stones throw down from Pez on the same island with HER boyfriend, Jed Elliot!

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

