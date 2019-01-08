Little Mix Are Reportedly Set To Release A Song With Luis Fonsi, 'Señorita', According To Amazon Echo

Little Mix are said to release a song with Luis Fonsi. Picture: Getty

One fan leaked a video of their Amazon Echo announcing that Little Mix are set to release a collaboration with Luis Fonsi, called 'Señorita'.

Little Mix are reportedly releasing a song called 'Señorita', which is set to be a collaboration with Luis Fonsi.

One fan filmed their Amazon Echo stating that a collaboration was coming, between the 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers, and Luis, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber.

Guys listen, little mix have new single. They already recorded it. The single called seniorita ft.@LuisFonsi pic.twitter.com/E5mTSIT3ao — Naria Little mix (@MixNaria) January 6, 2019

Apparently, Luis is the second latin artist Little Mix have worked with recently; the first being Maluma. Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie haven't released the Maluma track, but have said they'd love to work with him again.

One fan asked the 'Despacito' star about the collaboration, and he responded on Instagram, saying that he was unaware of the song, but some believe it to be a sarcastic joke.

There has been no official confirmation or release date yet.

