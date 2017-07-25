We Translated The 'Despacito' Lyrics Into English & The Results Are Just A Bit Creepy

Will you still be singing along knowing what the words actually mean?

We're used to singing along to our favourite songs on the radio, embarcing the lyrics and occasionally getting all the feels. However, every now and again a song comes along that we love, but have no idea what it actually means.

'Despacito' is exactly that song, due to 90% of the song being sung in Spanish, although hearing Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber perform it is one of our fave things right now. But do you know what the lyrics actually mean in English?

According to the translation from Spanish to English, the lyrics include things like, 'Slowly, I want to breathe your neck slowly', 'I want to strip you off with kisses slowly, Sign the walls of your labrynth, And make your whole body a manuscript' and the brilliant, 'We will do it on the beach in Puerto Rico, Till the waves scream dear lord, So that my seal stays with you

A little bit cringe in the English language eh!

Well here are the full lyrics in English so just imagine how different the song would be if it was written over this side of the Atlantic!

Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber - 'Despacito Remix' Lyrics

Yes, you know that I've been looking at you for a while I have to dance with you today

I saw, that your look was calling me Show me the way that I'm going oh You you are the magnet and I'm the metal I'm getting closer and I'm setting up the plan Just the thought of it accelerates the pulse now I'm enjoying it more than usual All my senses are asking for more This must be taken without any trouble

Slowly I want to breathe your neck slowly Let me tell you things in your ears So that you remember when you're not with me Slowly I want to strip you off with kisses slowly Sign the walls of your labrynth And make your whole body a manuscript Turn it up turn it up..... turn it up, turn it up

I wanna see you dance I wanna be your rhythm I want you to show me Your favourite places places places Places Let me surpass your danger zones To make you scream And forget your name

If I ask you for a kiss , come give it to me I know that you're thinking about it I've been trying for some time Mommy this is giving and giving it You know that your heart with me makes you bom bom You know that this baby is looking for my bom bom Come test my mouth to see what it taste like to you I want to see how much love do you have I'm not in a hurry, I want to do the trip Let's start slowly then wildly

Step by step, soft softly We are going to get caught little by little When you kiss me so skillfully I think that you're malicious delicately Step by step, soft softly We're going to get caught, little by little And it's just that this beauty is a puzzle But to put it together here I have the pieces

Slowly I wanna breathe your neck slowly Let me whisper things into your ear So that you remember if you're not with me Slowly I wanna strip you off with kisses slowly Sign the walls of your laberinth And make your whole body a manuscript Turn it up

I wanna see you dance I wanna be your rhythm I want you to show me Your favourite places Let me surpass your danger zones Till I make you scream And forget your name Slowly We will do it on the beach in Puerto Rico Till the waves scream dear lord So that my seal stays with you