Little Mix Closed The Jingle Bell Ball Like Absolute Golden Goddesses, Raining Confetti On 16,000 Fans!

Make way for the G-O-Double D-E-S-S-ES! Little Mix's Jingle Bell Ball closing set was pure gold!

You know you're in for a treat when Little Mix are closing the Jingle Bell Ball - and it's safe to say they raised the roof of London's O2 tonight!

The girls kicked off their set with their girl power anthem 'Power' after coming up through the stage being fanned and pampered like the actual goddesses they are!

The girls all wore gold outfits covered with white fur coats as they performed 'Black Magic' to the delight of the crowd.

Perrie Edwards told the crowd to "scream your booties off" as they sang 'Touch' - and judging by the screams filling London's O2, you guys were more than happy to oblige her request!

Their soulful rendition on 'Secret Love Song' with just a single spotlight illuminating the fab foursome meant there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Simply beautiful.

The girls then completely switched the mood and got people dancing to 'Only You' as they showed off their synchronised moves.

Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne performed 'Woman Like Me' from their brand new album 'LM5' - and you guys knew every single word!

The girls closed on 'Shout Out To My Ex', getting the whole of the O2 stamping their feet and dancing along with them to en the whole event on a huge high!

The girls stunned on the red carpet in various shades of tartan - we adore these fierce looks:

Little Mix on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Ahead of their performance, Little Mix stopped by our backstage studio, which we'd kitted out to be pretty much the most festive place on earth, to take part in a few challenges...

Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Power’

‘Black Magic’

‘Touch’

‘Secret Love Song’

‘Only You’

‘Woman Like Me’

‘Shout Out To My Ex’

